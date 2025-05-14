Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., finally made his long-awaited debut for Portugal Under-15

The 14-year-old featured in Portugal's 4-1 win against Japan, but fans were unimpressed with his performance

He will have another opportunity to silence his critics when Portugal's junior side takes on Greece and England

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the eldest son of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, took his first steps onto the international stage with Portugal’s Under-15 side.

His much-anticipated debut finally came in a cameo appearance against Japan at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia on Tuesday, May 13.

Cristiano Jr gestures during Portugal Under-15's resounding win against Japan. Photo credit: @Cristiano/X.

Cristiano Jr. makes Portugal U-15 debut in heavy win

The youngster, affectionately known as Cristianinho, was listed among the substitutes; he was introduced in the second half, replacing Abdu Cassama, as noted by Goal.

The match was already well under control by that stage, with Portugal leading 3-0, offering a relatively low-pressure environment for the teenager to make his first appearance in national colours.

Cristiano Jr stretches to intercept a pass during Portugal Under-15's 4-1 victory against Japan. Photo credit: @Cristiano/X.

How Cristiano Jr. performed against Japan?

Despite the excitement surrounding his inclusion, the 14-year-old struggled to leave an imprint during his brief stint on the pitch.

Known at Al-Nassr’s academy for his sharp movement and clinical instincts, those attributes were largely absent during his international bow.

Ronaldo Jr. had minimal involvement in attacking sequences.

With Portugal already holding a comfortable lead, his contribution leaned more towards helping maintain defensive structure than making offensive runs.

Whether due to nerves, tactical instructions, or a lack of rhythm, his presence was subdued and largely anonymous in the final third.

Fans unimpressed with Cristiano Jr's debut for Portugal

As clips of his performance circulated on social media, reactions poured in, and many were far from forgiving.

Fans did not hold back in their assessments, with some questioning his long-term suitability for the sport:

@Donbenofficial offered a blunt opinion:

"I think his father should ask him which other career he wants to pursue, because it’s definitely not football."

@Ohikhuare_ provided a slightly more constructive take:

"Plays like a DM. Still room for improvement, but CR7 needs to send him to Spain or England ASAP."

@YanitedGG made a surprising comparison:

"Yeah, gg’s he’s gonna get slated his whole career. Plays like Hannibal Mejbri more than Ronaldo."

@ChiemekaAustine added a touch of humour:

"Make this boy leave football, go do DJ."

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to son's Portugal debut

While the general public dissected his son’s display with clinical intensity, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr. chose to focus on the positives.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to X with a message of encouragement for his budding star:

"Congratulations on your debut for Portugal, son. Very proud of you!"

His gesture underlined the importance of patience and support, especially given the immense expectations surrounding Cristianinho's every move.

When will Cristiano Jr play again for Portugal?

Despite a lukewarm debut, the youngster will have additional chances to silence his critics, as Portugal are set to face both Greece and England in the upcoming rounds of the tournament, according to Besoccer.

Over 17 clubs show interest in Cristiano Jr

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The young talent is reportedly being tracked by as many as 17 clubs, sparking a potential transfer tussle involving elite teams from the Bundesliga and Serie A.

