Kevin De Bruyne played his final game at the Etihad Stadium as he prepares to leave Manchester City this summer

In a shocking moment, the Belgian midfielder missed an open goal from inside the six-yard box, hitting the crossbar

The uncharacteristic blunder stunned fans online and overshadowed what was meant to be an emotional farewell

Kevin De Bruyne squandered what might be the easiest chance of his career during what could be his final appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Set to depart when his contract expires this summer, the Belgian midfielder struck the crossbar from inside the six-yard box in City's match against Bournemouth.

Kevin De Bruyne missed a golden opportunity for Man City in his final game at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Robin Jones.

All eyes were on Kevin De Bruyne during his emotional Etihad farewell, but the Belgian maestro endured a moment he'd rather forget after a shocking miss.

A perfect low cross was played into his path by Omar Marmoush, setting him up just yards from goal.

However, the 33-year-old failed to convert from close range, crashing his effort off the crossbar, per The Sun.

Reactions to De Bruyne's miss

Fans were left shocked and took to social media to react to the rare blunder.

@AfifMousta38851 wrote:

"That is the craziest miss of all time"

CFC_Janty said:

"De Bruyne with the biggest miss of his career.

While another joked:

"Saved his worst until last."

Even De Bruyne's wife, Michele, and their kids seemed to be watching the moment back from the stands, as Sky Sports commentators noted the family huddled around a phone shortly after the miss.

De Bruyne's wife Michele appeared to be watching the miss back on her phone. Credit: Sky Sports.

Fans were even more surprised when De Bruyne’s family appeared eager to watch the moment back.

One fan teased:

"Lmaoooo Kevin De Bruyne’s wife Michelle just watched the replay with her kids in the family box — and they all shook their heads."

Another joked:

"Kevin De Bruyne's wife, Michele, is showing replays to their kids of the captain's open-goal miss."

What De Bruyne said about the miss

Luckily for De Bruyne, his glaring miss had little impact on the outcome, as City were already ahead thanks to an early screamer from Omar Marmoush.

Bernardo Silva doubled the lead just over 10 minutes later, giving the hosts a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break, before Nico Gonzalez made it three. Daniel Jebbison netted a late consolation for the visitors to end the match 3-1.

Reflecting on the miss after the win, De Bruyne admitted:

“I said I just have to be there, it’s going to come. It’s terrible. There’s no excuses. My son is going to be very tough on me today.”

The Belgium captain was substituted in the 69th minute to a thunderous ovation, with fans erupting into chants of his name in a heartfelt show of appreciation.

Clearly emotional, the former Chelsea star waved goodbye to the Etihad faithful as he slowly made his way off the pitch, sharing hugs with the coaching staff in a touching farewell moment.

