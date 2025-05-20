A woman who voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction after being among traders displaced during the recent Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) exercise to clear roadside traders from the city streets.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the woman revealed that despite being mocked by some members of the public for her political affiliation, she remains delighted with the outcome of the exercise.

“They were laughing and mocking me for voting NDC, but I’m happy because now I can get a proper shop,” she said confidently.

The AMA’s operation, which took place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, aimed to decongest Accra’s roads and improve traffic flow by removing unauthorised traders and stalls from busy streets.

While many traders lamented the loss of their informal vending spots, the woman expressed optimism that the forced relocation would lead to better opportunities.

“I believe this is the right step. Now, I have hawked on the streets for many years but now, I'm going to buy a shop,” she added.

