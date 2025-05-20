Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has intensified his feud with Shatta Wale after former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reached out to him on Wednesday, May 20, 2025.

In the latest episode of his Yawa Of The Day segment on his YouTube show, the content creator reiterated that he did not need any financial support from the SM boss despite being a victim of the flood in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Kwadwo Sheldon questioned why his refusal to take up Shatta Wale's help was creating a lot of unnecessary drama on social media.

The YouTuber also compared the dancehall musician to controversial social media personality Ayisha Modi.

