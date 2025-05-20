It took just eight minutes for Eddie Nketiah to flip the script on what had been a frustrating season in front of goal.

Handed a rare starting spot in Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 25-year-old striker responded with the kind of performance that reminds everyone why he was once seen as Arsenal’s next big thing.

Eddie Nketiah nets twice after FA Cup triumph

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, Nketiah had endured a barren run, ten league games without a goal.

His last strike had come way back on February 25 against Aston Villa.

But under the Selhurst floodlights, with Palace still buzzing from their recent FA Cup success, he finally found his rhythm.

The game didn’t begin in Palace’s favour, though. In the 24th minute, Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou put Wolves ahead.

But the Eagles, buoyed by their cup triumph and perhaps a renewed sense of belief, responded almost immediately.

Just three minutes after going behind, Nketiah collected the ball near the edge of the area and fired a crisp shot into the net.

Then came the real turning point. With Wolves still reeling, Ismaila Sarr broke down the flank and squared the ball perfectly into Nketiah’s path.

It was a simple tap-in, but one that capped a two-goal blitz and completed the turnaround by the 32nd minute.

He was afforded a much-needed rest with nine minutes left on the clock, with Jean-Philippe Mateta replacing him in the 81st minute.

Eddie Nketiah to receive his maiden Ghana Black Stars call-up

Off the pitch, the buzz surrounding the London-born striker has also intensified.

Reports now suggest he is on the brink of receiving his first Ghana call-up ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup later this month.

According to sources close to the Ghana Football Association, Otto Addo is eager to expand his attacking options and bring in fresh energy.

His potential inclusion would mark a strategic shift, reflecting Addo’s willingness to blend experience with emerging talent.

For Nketiah, the goals against Wolves may just be the beginning, not only of a return to form at club level but also the start of something bigger with Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh