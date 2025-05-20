In an unexpected turn of events, Real Madrid has expressed keen interest in signing Nico Williams

Williams was a transfer target for Barcelona last summer, with Arsenal also showing interest in the explosive winger

Should he join Los Blancos, it is more likely that Rodrygo de Goes might leave Madrid after six years

Real Madrid may be gearing up for one of their most significant squad reshuffles in recent years, and high on their list of potential signings is Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams.

The electric wide man, who played a crucial role in Spain's recent UEFA European Championship triumph, is reportedly attracting serious interest from the Madrid hierarchy.

With the club eager to refresh their squad following an underwhelming season, Williams has emerged as a genuine target as they prepare for a new era.

Real Madrid seriously considering Nico Williams

According to Marca, the Spanish giants have already wrapped up a deal for Dean Huijsen and are pushing to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Now, all signs point to Williams as the next possible addition.

Inside sources suggest that conversations about the Athletic Club star have intensified in recent weeks, signalling that a formal approach could be imminent.

The move wouldn’t be complicated either. Williams’ contract includes a €58 million release clause.

Would Nico Williams suit Real Madrid's style?

What makes this potential transfer even more intriguing is how it could shape Madrid’s frontline.

As noted by Football Espana, Rodrygo’s future remains uncertain, and if the Brazilian leaves, it would create a perfect opening for a player like Williams.

From a tactical viewpoint, Williams fits the mould of a modern winger — direct, hardworking, and capable of tracking back when needed.

His ability to operate on either flank also provides valuable flexibility, particularly with Real Madrid expected to shift systems under new leadership.

Barcelona and Arsenal also interested in Nico Williams

Barcelona tried and failed to bring him in last summer, and now it appears their arch-rivals may have the upper hand.

If Madrid pull this off, it would be a symbolic blow to the Catalan side, stealing a key target right from under their noses.

But it’s not a two-horse race. Premier League side Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation, keen to bolster their wide options.

A move to Madrid would mean the 22-year-old would be joining the very team Arsenal eliminated in this year’s Champions League quarter-finals, adding a layer of irony to the saga.

Real Madrid planning for life after Carlo Ancelotti

Meanwhile, bigger changes are brewing at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to step down at the end of the summer, with former midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso heavily tipped to take over.

Alonso’s preferred 3-4-3 system will likely demand reinforcements in wide areas, both for attacking thrust and defensive coverage.

In that setup, Williams’ work rate, speed, and technical quality could make him an ideal fit, especially if Madrid aim to build a younger, more dynamic team going forward.

Why Nico Williams chose Spain over Ghana

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Derek Boateng’s revelation on how Ghana missed the opportunity to secure Nico Williams for the Black Stars.

According to the former international, the Athletic Bilbao winger was once in talks with the Ghana Football Association, but eventually committed his international future to Spain.

