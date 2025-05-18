Mohammed Kudus is expected to depart West Ham this summer as part of Graham Potter’s major squad overhaul at the London Stadium

Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking Kudus, with both clubs seeing the Ghanaian midfielder as a valuable addition

Saudi Pro League sides are preparing formal offers for Kudus, viewing him as a marquee target for the upcoming transfer window

West Ham United are reportedly willing to let go one of their high-profile players, Mohammed Kudus, in a ruthless rebuilding decision.

The Ghanaian international is likely to leave the club in the coming weeks, with interest intensifying both domestically and abroad.

West Ham ready to transfer Mohammed Kudus for right price

Kudus, despite being one of the Hammers’ standout talents since his arrival, is viewed as a prime candidate to generate funds for reinvestment.

The Ghana midfielder’s versatility, work rate, and flair have made him a fan favorite, but his status as one of the club's most valuable assets puts him at the center of West Ham’s summer transfer strategy.

The club is open to offers, particularly with several high-profile suitors monitoring the situation closely.

Liverpool and Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal and Liverpool are believed to be keen on acquiring Kudus' services. Mikel Arteta reportedly sees the Ghana international as a player who can add dynamism and depth to Arsenal’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s long-standing interest suggests they value him as a major signing in their quest to defend their Premier League crown next season.

Saudi Pro League is Mohammed Kudus' most likely destination

Outside England, the Saudi Pro League is also preparing to enter the race. According to a TBR Football report, multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia are readying formal offers to sign Kudus, viewing the 23-year-old as a marquee signing for the upcoming transfer window.

Their financial muscle could make them serious contenders, especially if a bidding war develops.

What is Mohammed Kudus' release clause at West Ham?

Kudus’ current contract includes a release clause of £84 million, but sources close to the situation believe West Ham would accept a bid in the region of £65 million to £70 million.

That valuation reflects a pragmatic approach by the club, securing a significant fee while ensuring a relatively swift transaction.

Such a fee would represent a substantial return on investment and give Potter considerable flexibility in the market as he looks to reinforce several key areas of the squad.

Mohammed Kudus' stats at West Ham United

Statistically, Kudus has endured a somewhat muted 2024/25 campaign with just 4 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

However, his form must be measured against the broader struggles of a West Ham side in transition.

His contributions have often come in moments of individual brilliance rather than sustained attacking sequences, highlighting both his talent and the team’s limitations.

In contrast, his first full season at the club (2023/24) saw him rack up an impressive 18 goals and 10 assists in 48 games, proving his ability to perform at a high level over a full campaign.

It’s that explosive potential which continues to attract elite-level interest.

Will Mohammed Kudus leave West Ham United?

Should Kudus depart this summer, which is very likely, it will mark a symbolic turning point for West Ham.

His sale would reflect the club’s desire to reset after a period of stagnation and begin a new chapter under Potter’s leadership, with Atletico Madrid also reportedly showing interest in the Ghanaian.

Though fans may be disappointed to see such a popular figure leave, many will understand the rationale: building a more balanced, cohesive squad capable of long-term success may require difficult decisions.

Jarrod Bowen hails Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Jarrod Bowen's warm commendations for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus following West Ham's emphatic win at Manchester United.

The Hammers recorded a historic 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on May 11, with Kudus providing a neat assist for Tomas Soucek to open the scoring.

