Thomas Partey has delivered his most consistent season at Arsenal, making 51 appearances and proving instrumental in midfield

Mikel Arteta hailed Partey’s availability, emphasizing the midfielder’s importance to Arsenal’s tactical balance

With his contract expiring in next month, Partey’s future remains undecided, though he wants to stay in North London

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered glowing remarks about Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey.

As the Black Stars player approaches the final months of his Arsenal contract, Arteta has spoken highly of the midfielder’s recent form and hinted at the club’s plans regarding his future.

Mikel Arteta gives assuring Thomas Partey contract comment at Arsenal. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC, Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has finally enjoyed a season marked by consistency and influence, prompting hope that he may yet extend his stay in North London.

Mikel Arteta hails Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal career has been one of mixed fortunes, brilliant in flashes but often interrupted by frustrating injuries.

That narrative has taken a dramatic turn this season. Having already amassed 51 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, his highest tally since arriving at the Emirates, Partey has become a central figure in Arteta’s midfield setup.

Thomas Partey and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after the Sporting CP v Arsenal UCL match at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 26, 2024. Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Quoted by Goal, the Arsenal boss was full of superlatives for the former Atletico Madrid man.

“This has been Thomas’ best season in terms of consistency. His availability has been exceptional, and the way he’s played and performed has been really important for us.” Arteta said.

Such praise reflects the importance and tactical discipline of Thomas Partey who netted twice in Ghana's World Cup qualifying win against Madagascar on March 24.

Known for his press resistance, ball progression, and defensive awareness, the 31-year-old has added stability to Arsenal’s midfield in both domestic and European competitions.

Will Arsenal give Thomas Partey a new contract?

Despite his renaissance on the pitch, Partey’s future remains up in the air. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, speculation has mounted over whether the Gunners will offer a new deal or part ways with the midfielder.

According to The Telegraph, Partey has expressed a desire to remain at Arsenal while sources close to the player suggest he is settled in London and keen to continue his career under Arteta.

Arteta’s recent comments further reinforce the notion that Partey still features prominently in the club’s plans.

However, with Arsenal linked to a number of midfield targets, including Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, the decision may hinge on broader squad strategy and financial planning.

How crucial is Thomas Partey for Arsenal under Arteta?

This season, Partey has often played in a more advanced or flexible midfield role, sharing duties with Declan Rice and Jorginho, and occasionally stepping into a deeper pivot when required.

His tactical versatility and improved fitness have allowed Arteta greater freedom in shaping line-ups and responding to different opposition styles.

“Having someone with Thomas' ability and experience has helped us adapt in games and maintain our structure,” Arteta noted.

“He brings a lot more than just passing or tackling — he brings balance and leadership.”

As Arsenal continue to mature under Arteta’s leadership, players like Partey offer an important blend of experience and composure, especially in high-stakes matches where fine margins can define a season.

Thomas Partey's Champions League display vs Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's excellent Champions League performance against Real Madrid.

The Ghanaian helped Arsenal defeat Los Blancos 3-0 on April 8 during the UEFA CL first leg semis between the two teams at Emirates Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh