Callum Hudson-Odoi's international future continues to be a hot topic for discussion after he was overlooked by England once again

The 24-year-old was left out of the Three Lions squad for their World Cup qualifier and international friendly later this month

Does his latest absence from England's squad open the door for a potential switch to Ghana's Black Stars?

Callum Hudson-Odoi has once again been overlooked for England duty, casting fresh doubt over where his international career truly lies.

The Nottingham Forest winger was left out of the squad announced by Thomas Tuchel for England’s upcoming fixtures.

Black Stars' hope grows as Callum Hudson-Odoi misses out on England call-up.

Source: Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s England dream fading

The latest omission, under the watch of Tuchel, his former coach at Chelsea, feels particularly telling.

The Three Lions will travel to Barcelona to take on Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on June 7 before hosting Senegal in Nottingham.

This snub is not an isolated case. It follows a similar exclusion in March, despite murmurs of a possible fresh start for him in the England setup.

At the time, the 24-year-old hinted that he still harbours dreams of a Three Lions return.

“If the possibility and chance [for England] comes – I will have to go there and prove myself all over again,” he told the BBC.

But so far, those chances haven’t come.

Hudson-Odoi's England future hangs in the balance as Ghana waits in the wings

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) continues to wait in the wings.

For nearly three years, the GFA has tried to convince the Chelsea Academy graduate to switch allegiances and don the Black Stars jersey.

Though efforts to recruit players of Ghanaian heritage have succeeded recently, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, and Antoine Semenyo being notable examples, Hudson-Odoi remains elusive.

What does Hudson-Odoi offer to either England or Ghana?

Technically gifted and tactically versatile, he brings attributes that could add another layer to either side’s attacking options.

At Forest, his form has gradually returned. He’s looked sharper, more confident on the ball, and increasingly decisive in the final third, qualities any national team would want on their roster, per data from FBref.

But in England’s pecking order, he continues to slip.

Competition on the wings is fierce. Bukayo Saka is undroppable. Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze are in fine form.

Noni Madueke has started gaining more international attention.

And while Madueke hasn’t exactly set the world alight, his inclusion makes Hudson-Odoi’s exclusion feel even more painful.

With only three senior England caps to his name, per Transfermarkt, the clock is ticking.

The window to revive his international career under the Three Lions is closing, slowly but surely.

The question now is: does he keep waiting or finally pivot toward Ghana?

The Black Stars are no strangers to wide attacking talent. From the raw pace of Osman Bukari and Ernest Nuamah to the trickery of Kamaldeen Sulemana and the directness of Joseph Paintsil, the wings are stacked.

But there’s still a compelling argument for adding Hudson-Odoi to that mix.

His experience in top-tier football, Champions League nights, and under-the-lights Premier League games could be a major asset on the continental stage.

At 24, he still has time. But he knows better than anyone that football doesn’t wait forever.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is en route to the City Ground ahead of Nottingham Forest's Premier League game with Brentford.

Source: Getty Images

The decision on where his international career continues—whether in the white of England or the gold of Ghana—won’t remain his alone for much longer. One more snub, and the choice might just be made for him.

Until then, the waiting game continues.

Hudson-Odoi sparks Black Stars talks with Fatawu Issahaku bond

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Callum Hudson-Odoi has sparked fresh rumours of a possible switch to represent Ghana after being spotted with Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The pair were seen together at the City Ground following Nottingham Forest’s dramatic 2-2 Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

