Several of the world’s most iconic footballers are entering the final months of their contracts, sparking quiet speculation about their next potential moves

Behind the scenes, clubs are making bold plays and calculated decisions as they prepare for a summer that could reshape the football landscape

While some stars are keeping their plans tightly under wraps, the uncertainty surrounding their futures has fans and pundits alike bracing for unexpected twists

A number of high-profile footballers are set to become free agents in 2025, and the list is nothing short of impressive.

Several big names are yet to resolve their futures, making them some of the most sought-after talents in the game.

Thomas Partey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among top free agents in 2025

Source: Getty Images

While some players are quietly negotiating moves behind the scenes, others have already secured their next destination before even concluding their current contracts.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top stars who are still available for free transfer this year, excluding those whose clubs hold an option to extend their contracts through the 2025-26 season.

Thomas Partey – Arsenal

A key figure in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal setup, Thomas Partey remains central to the club’s midfield plans.

It’s no surprise that talks are underway to extend his stay.

However, with the Ghanaian midfielder now 31 and reportedly among the club’s highest earners, compromises may be necessary.

The potential summer arrival of Martín Zubimendi could also shake things up, with Barcelona emerging as a possible destination should Partey move on.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s landmark contract with Al Nassr is set to expire this summer, opening the door to another chapter in his illustrious career.

Saudi rivals Al Hilal, who will compete in the Club World Cup, have reportedly shown interest, while Brazilian side Botafogo is also monitoring his situation.

However, with only a handful of clubs able to meet his wage demands, Ronaldo’s options may be limited despite the high-profile attention.

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi’s current deal with Inter Miami runs through the end of 2025, though negotiations are already in motion for a one-year extension.

The club has been built around him, making it highly likely he’ll stay. Still, until a new contract is signed, questions about his long-term future in MLS remain.

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne’s emotional farewell at the Etihad this week has raised fresh speculation about his next move.

MLS side Chicago Fire, who took over his discovery rights from Inter Miami, are in the mix, alongside Saudi clubs and Serie A contenders Napoli.

Though the Belgian playmaker has ruled out participating in the Club World Cup for City, he has yet to make a final decision about what comes next.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will depart Liverpool this summer, ending a storied chapter with his boyhood club.

While nothing official has been announced, his next move appears all but confirmed: Real Madrid.

The only uncertainty is whether he will join them in June for the Club World Cup's group stage or in July for the knockout rounds.

Leroy Sané – Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané appeared close to signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich, but talks have stalled following a change in his representation.

Now, the door is open for a potential summer exit, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly showing strong interest.

Jonathan Tah – Bayer Leverkusen

Jonathan Tah looks set to finally secure a move to Bayern Munich, having come close last summer.

This time, the powerful center-back will be available on a free transfer, removing any obstacles that previously prevented the switch.

A move to the Bundesliga champions seems highly likely.

Marco Verratti – Al-Arabi

After two seasons in Qatar with Al-Arabi, Marco Verratti’s next step remains uncertain.

The Italian midfielder recently acquired a 40% stake in Serie B side Pescara, where he began his professional career.

A return to European football is expected, and given his investment, a player-owner role at Pescara might be on the cards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh