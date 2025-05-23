Italian legend Francesco Totti once appeared to cast doubt over Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or legacy with a brutal take

In the eyes of Totti, Messi's eight Ballon d'Ors would have been impossible if he had played for a club like AS Roma

Messi remains the player with the most Ballon d'Or prizes, three more than his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti once made waves with a rather bold take on Lionel Messi’s glittering career.

The Italian icon, who dedicated 25 years of his life to Roma, stirred controversy when he claimed that Messi wouldn't have won a single Ballon d’Or had he spent his entire career in the Italian capital.

Francesco Totti believes Lionel Messi wouldn't have had eight Ballon d'Ors to celebrate if he played for AS Roma.

Messi wouldn't have won Ballon d'Ors at Roma, says Totti

“Put Messi at Roma for 25 years. 25 years, and tell me how many Ballon d'Ors he would win,” Totti told the Viva el Fútbol podcast back in April.

“Would he win ten Ballon d'Ors? Do you know how many he would win? Zero,” he added, leaving no doubt about how much he believes club context matters in individual success.

While acknowledging the Argentine's genius, Totti suggested that the lack of consistent European silverware at Roma would have significantly impacted Messi's chances of collecting football’s most prestigious individual honour.

Totti reflects on his career, insists he doesn't need the Ballon d'Or

During the discussion, the host pointed out that Totti himself might have won the Ballon d’Or had he accepted an offer from Real Madrid at the peak of his powers. But the Italian maestro stood firm.

“I don’t need that award. I won everything with Roma in 25 years, that’s my victory. I don’t regret anything,” he replied, reflecting the deep loyalty and pride he holds for his hometown club.

Francesco Totti celebrates during a Serie A match between Roma and Sampdoria on December 22, 2007.

25 years of loyalty: Totti's legacy career with AS Roma

Totti’s career numbers speak volumes.

According to Transfermarkt, he played 785 matches for the Giallorossi, scoring 307 goals and delivering 205 assists.

His honours include one Serie A title in 2000, two Coppa Italia trophies, and a pair of Supercoppa Italiana wins.

Messi's unprecedented Ballon d'Or wins

Meanwhile, Messi’s Ballon d'Or tally tells a different story—eight in total.

He won six of those during his historic run at Barcelona, another during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and most recently, one after leading Argentina to World Cup glory while playing for Inter Miami.

Why Totti's blunt Ballon d'Or claim about Messi holds some truth

Roma, while deeply historic and passionate, has never been a European powerhouse in the mould of Barcelona or PSG, two clubs where Messi thrived and gained international acclaim.

Ballon d'Or voters often weigh continental achievements heavily, and Totti believes that would’ve counted against Messi in a Roma shirt.

