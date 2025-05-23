FC Barcelona teen sensation, Lamine Yamal, has been backed to clinch the 2025 Ballon d'Or Award

Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent claims Yamal is the best player in the world and deserves the prize

The 17-year-old is also expected to become Barcelona's third-highest earner once he signs a new contract with the club

Lamine Yamal’s dazzling rise has caught the attention of the football world, and according to super-agent Jorge Mendes, his journey might just culminate in the biggest individual honour in the sport.

The teenage prodigy, still only 17, has been tipped by his agent to walk away with the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Lamine Yamal’s super-agent Jorge Mendes has backed him to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or Award. Photos by Franck Fife and Eurasia Sport Images.

Lamine Yamal tipped to win 2025 Ballon d'Or

“Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world. He will win the Ballon d’Or,” said the Portuguese, as quoted by Barca Universal.

The claim by Mendes, who worked as Cristiano Ronaldo's agent for 20 years, might sound ambitious, but it’s not without basis.

Yamal has been at the heart of everything positive for La Blaugrana this season.

A product of La Masia, he has made the jump from youth football to the top level with startling ease, blending flair, intelligence, and confidence well beyond his years.

Lamine Yamal's impressive performance this season

Statistically, his numbers speak for themselves. Per Transfermarkt, the winger has contributed to 43 goals in just 54 appearances, scoring 18 and assisting 25.

Those figures are exceptional for a player of any age, but coming from a teenager operating in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues, it’s nothing short of remarkable.

His form has been instrumental in Barcelona’s domestic success, playing a key role in both their La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs.

And with one league match left, an away clash against Inaki Williams' Athletic Club, Yamal will look to sign off in style.

Who are Lamine Yamal's competitors for the Ballon d'Or?

Despite Mendes' bold forecast, the road to the Ballon d'Or won't be without its hurdles.

The competition is stiff. Fellow Blaugrana winger Raphinha, PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé, and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah are also enjoying standout seasons and could all feature prominently in the final reckoning.

Lamine Yamal to commit to Barcelona

Beyond individual accolades, Yamal’s immediate future is also in the spotlight.

The forward turns 18 on July 13, and a major new contract is reportedly in the works.

“Of course, Lamine will renew with Barcelona,” Mendes confirmed, hinting that discussions are nearing completion.

Lamine Yamal lines up for FC Barcelona ahead of their La Liga clash with Villarreal at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on May 18, 2025. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Barcelona are preparing to offer Yamal one of the most lucrative packages at the club, reportedly positioning him as the third highest earner, behind only Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

