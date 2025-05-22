Samuel Eto’o shares a nostalgic photo with Sulley Muntari, celebrating Inter Milan’s historic 2010 UEFA Champions League win under Mourinho

The duo played pivotal roles in Inter Milan’s treble-winning season and continue inspiring future generations

While Eto'o started and completed the 2010 UCL final, Muntari came off the bench to help Mourinho's side clinch the trophy

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o has shared a striking throwback image featuring himself and former Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari.

The moment, immortalized in a snapshot on Instagram, was from the night Inter Milan sealed their place in history by winning the UEFA Champions League on May 22, 2010.

Samuel Eto'o (left) and Sulley Muntari (right). Image credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP, Photopix/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The photo has rekindled fond memories among fans of the Nerazzurri and the broader football community, as it marks the culmination of one of the most extraordinary seasons ever achieved by a European club.

Exactly 15 years on, the FECAFOOT president does not forget to treat his 6.8 million followers with the legendary moment.

Inter Milan wins 2010 Champions League in Madrid

The iconic match in question took place at the hallowed Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where Inter Milan squared off against German giants Bayern Munich in the 2010 UEFA Champions League final.

Under the meticulous guidance of José Mourinho, Inter Milan put in a masterclass performance, defeating Bayern 2-0 thanks to a memorable brace by Argentine striker Diego Milito, per UEFA.

Samuel Eto’o started the match and played the full 90 minutes, showcasing not just his attacking prowess but his selfless work ethic, often dropping deep to support the defense.

Ghana's Sulley Muntari, on the other hand, made his appearance late in the second half, coming on in the 79th minute for Goran Pandev to help Inter Milan maintain their composure and control in midfield.

Inter Milan wins historic treble in 2009/10

Inter’s Champions League triumph was the crowning jewel in a remarkable season, with Mourinho later claiming Eto'o deserved to win the Ballon d'Or that year as reported by BBC.

That victory completed an amazing treble for the Italian side, having already secured the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia earlier in the season.

It marked the first time an Italian club had achieved such a feat, etching Inter’s 2009-10 squad into football immortality.

Eto’o also became the first player to win back-to-back trebles with two different clubs, having accomplished the same feat with FC Barcelona the previous year.

For ex-Black Stars midfielder Muntari, the win was a defining career milestone, further cementing his reputation as one of Ghana’s most accomplished midfielders in European football.

Eto'o's respect and brotherhood with Sulley Muntari

Eto'o's post was more than just a nostalgic recollection, it was a celebration of unity, African excellence, and the bonds forged through shared triumphs on football’s biggest stages.

Eto’o, now the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), remains a towering figure in African football.

His gesture highlights the enduring respect between African legends who paved the way for future generations.

Muntari, now retired, has not reacted to the post yet, but lots of fans continue to comment under the post including Ghanaian football followers.

Jose Mourinho's masterclass

The 2009-10 Inter Milan side is often cited among the greatest club teams of all time, not just for their success, but for their tactical discipline, mental toughness, and team unity.

José Mourinho’s managerial brilliance played a pivotal role, but it was the players, Eto’o, Muntari, Milito, Zanetti, Cambiasso, Sneijder, and others who executed his vision to perfection.

That season changed the trajectory of many careers and reshaped perceptions about what it took to dominate Europe.

For African footballers like Eto’o and Muntari, it was a defining chapter that showcased their importance on the global stage.

How many seasons did Eto'o and Muntari play together?

The African duo spent three full seasons at the Italian Serie A outfit, with Muntari joining in 2008/09 after contributing 5 goals in 33 matches in all competitions to help Portsmouth win the 2008 FA Cup.

Sulley Muntari and Samuel Eto'o of Inter Milan celebrate winning the 2010 UCL final between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Image credit: Ben radford/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Barcelona great, on the other hand, was signed by Jose Mourinho's side a season after the Ghanaian had joined in one of the most protracted transfers of recent years that saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to Barcelona.

Essien shares Real Madrid moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Michael Essien's throwback picture with Cristiano Ronaldo from their Real Madrid days.

The former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder is one of the most active former players on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh