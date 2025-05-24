Lamine Yamal's contract demand has sparked frustration among some Barcelona fans, with a growing minority calling for his exit

The 17-year-old is reportedly negotiating a deal worth up to €40 million per season, which would make him the club’s highest-paid player

Despite the backlash, his agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed Yamal’s intention to remain at the club

Barcelona’s brightest young star, Lamine Yamal, is reportedly close to finalising a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2030 — and potentially make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe.

It’s been a busy week at the Catalan giants, with club executives working through a series of major renewals.

Why some Barcelona fans are angry with Lamine Yamal, they want him sold

After securing head coach Hansi Flick and winger Raphinha on fresh terms, the focus has now shifted to Yamal, who could become the squad’s top earner under the proposed deal, according to FCBN.

Lamine Yamal poised for record-breaking pay rise

Yamal’s new contract is expected to rival the continent’s biggest, with gross earnings of €30 million per year.

That figure places him just below Robert Lewandowski, who currently earns around €33 million annually.

The deal reportedly includes an additional €10 million signing bonus each season, bringing his total gross earnings to €40 million per year, which would make the 17-year-old the club’s highest-paid player.

After taxes, Yamal’s net salary would come in at approximately €20 million annually.

There is still some discussion over the exact duration of the contract — whether it should run through 2030 or extend to 2031.

A performance-based review clause is expected to be triggered in 2026 if key targets are met.

Barcelona fans unhappy with Yamal's contract demand

This demand has sparked frustration among some Barcelona supporters, with a growing minority now calling for the club to consider selling the young prodigy.

One fan wrote on X:

"Sell him for $500m, get Musiala and Haaland."

A second also said:

"Is he crazy at the age of 17?!"

Another fan wrote:

"His dad will definitely moving like Neymar dad, that day is coming, they will do Barcelona dirty"... and how about this theory?"

Jorge Mendes on Yamal's contract renewal

This week, Yamal was spotted leaving La Bonaigua restaurant in Barcelona alongside his representatives, including agent Jorge Mendes and a team of legal advisors.

Outside the venue, Mendes made a brief comment to reporters, confirming that the dribbling winger is committed to remaining at Barcelona.

"Of course he is going to renew, there will be no problem. He is happy. He is going to renew soon, rest assured." He added: "Lamine is the best in the world and will be Ballon d'Or."

What's next for Yamal and Barcelona?

Securing Yamal’s new contract ahead of the summer transfer window is a top priority for Barcelona, especially as the club braces for another challenging period due to persistent financial constraints.

Head coach Hansi Flick is expected to oversee player sales in order to register new arrivals, as he looks to bolster the squad despite recently edging out Real Madrid to claim the La Liga title.

Barcelona will close out their season on Sunday night with a clash against Athletic Club.

