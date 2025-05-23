Several Ghanaian footballers, both active and retired, have built substantial wealth through club contracts, endorsements, and smart investments

Thomas Partey currently tops the list with an estimated net worth of $36.4 million, followed closely by Michael Essien and Jeffrey Schlupp

Stars like Mohammed Kudus and Iñaki Williams are also making their mark, combining rising football success with growing financial power

Ghana is home to a remarkable pool of football talent, with many players not only excelling on the pitch but also amassing significant wealth off it.

While football may offer quick riches, the wisest among them know the spotlight fades — and so they invest with the future in mind.

Michael Essien, Thomas Partey and the 10 Richest Ghanaian Footballers

As new stars continue to emerge, driven by the lucrative nature of the game, the question remains: who are the wealthiest of them all?

YEN.com.gh brings you the definitive list of the top nine richest Ghanaian footballers, past and present.

9. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – $15 million

Born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, Iñaki Williams has remained loyal to Athletic Bilbao throughout his professional career.

He switched his international allegiance to Ghana in 2022 and currently earns around £189,000 per week.

His career earnings exceed £47 million, and he owns luxury properties and vehicles in Spain, placing him firmly in ninth spot.

8. Andre Ayew (Le Havre) – $16 million

Andre Ayew, currently with French side Le Havre, is a seasoned veteran whose career has spanned England and France.

His shrewd investments and multiple income streams have helped him maintain his wealth, despite his current lower wage.

Ayew, with career earnings of over €40 million, continues to manage a diverse portfolio of businesses.

7. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) – $19.3 million

Like his older brother, Jordan Ayew has combined football success with smart financial planning.

Earning £50,000 weekly at Crystal Palace and boasting a gross career income of nearly £19 million, Jordan’s value is bolstered by his endorsement deal with Puma and long-term presence in the Premier League.

6. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Retired) – $20 million

Known for his flair both on and off the pitch, Kevin-Prince Boateng retired in 2023.

Despite earlier financial missteps, he rebounded through endorsements, a brief music career, and savvy investments.

His career took him across top clubs in Europe, including AC Milan and Barcelona, helping him build a net worth between $20 and $25 million.

5. Sulley Muntari (Retired) – $22 million

Inter Milan’s treble-winning midfielder Sulley Muntari retired in 2022 but remains one of Ghana’s wealthiest former players.

His income was significantly boosted by stints in Saudi Arabia and Europe, as well as deals with Samsung and Puma.

He owns 4FKMotosport, a car customisation business, and has interests in fashion and sports management.

4. Asamoah Gyan (Retired) – $23 million

Once ranked among the world’s highest-paid players, Asamoah Gyan made a fortune during his time in China, where he earned £227,000 per week.

Beyond football, Gyan has established a business empire that includes bottled water, real estate, airlines, and boxing promotions.

His diversified portfolio supports a net worth of $23 million.

3. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) – $27.4 million

A key Premier League presence, Schlupp has played for Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Currently earning £60,000 weekly, he has built significant wealth through consistent wages and real estate investments.

With career earnings surpassing £23 million, Schlupp comfortably makes the top three.

2. Michael Essien (Retired) – $35 million

Michael Essien, famed for his powerful presence in Chelsea’s midfield, earned big at Real Madrid and across Europe.

With a reported peak salary of £6 million annually, plus lucrative endorsements, the retired midfielder holds an estimated net worth of $35 million.

1. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – $36.4 million

Topping the list is Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, whose £200,000-a-week salary makes him the highest-paid Ghanaian footballer.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, he has earned over £41 million and invested wisely in businesses across Africa and Europe.

At 30, Partey remains a dominant force on and off the pitch.

