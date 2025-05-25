Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini powered Union Saint-Gilloise to their first Belgian league title since 1935

Fuseini's nine goals and one assist played a significant role in ending Union SG's 90-year wait for a championship title

On his initiation day at the club earlier this season, the 23-year-old entertained his teammates with a hit song by Burna Boy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

After nearly a century of near misses, heartbreaks, and rebuilding, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have finally climbed back to the top of Belgian football.

On Sunday, May 25, the Brussels-based side sealed their 12th Belgium Pro League title, ending a wait that stretched all the way back to the 1934/35 campaign.

Mohammed Fuseini celebrates with his Union SG teammates after beating Royal Antwerp FC in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

While Mohammed Fuseini didn’t find the net on the final day, his fingerprints were all over Union SG’s unforgettable journey.

Goals from Promise David (brace) and Franjo Ivanovic helped seal a 3-1 victory over KAA Gent.

For Union SG fans, the moment felt like a dream; nine decades of waiting brought to an emotional close.

Mohammed Fuseini’s impact at Union SG: More than just goals

At the heart of this title-winning side is Mohammed Fuseini, a player whose rise has mirrored the resurgence of his new club.

The 23-year-old joined Union SG from Sturm Graz in July 2024 and, in less than a season, has become one of the standout forwards in Belgium’s top flight.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Fuseini scored nine times and added an assist across both the regular season and the championship playoff phase.

While those numbers may not leap off the page at first glance, the timing and significance of his contributions were vital.

Many of his goals came in must-win encounters, often breaking deadlocks or swinging momentum in Union’s favour.

Tactically, he’s undergone an impressive evolution.

Once a natural winger during his days at Ghana’s famed Right to Dream Academy, Fuseini has now embraced a more central attacking role.

A club reborn: Royale Union SG’s rise from the ashes

To fully grasp the weight of this triumph, you have to understand where Union SG have come from.

After lifting their last league crown in 1935, the club slipped into a prolonged decline.

By the early 1980s, they found themselves languishing in Belgium’s fourth tier, a far cry from their golden years.

That all began to change in 2018, when Tony Bloom, owner of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, invested in the club.

What followed was nothing short of a footballing renaissance.

With a smart recruitment strategy, data-driven scouting, and patience, Union began climbing the ladder again, first into the second division and then into the top flight in 2021, ending a 48-year absence from elite football, as noted by Flashscore.

In their first season back, they finished second.

The following year, they were on the brink of glory but lost out in a heartbreaking finish to the 2022/23 title race.

A similar story unfolded in 2023/24, missing out by a single point to Club Brugge.

But this season, there was no letting go. Union Saint-Gilloise held their nerve, played with belief, and finally clinched the league on the final matchday.

Fuseini entertains Union SG mates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Fuseini officially marked his initiation at Union SG with an entertaining performance for his new teammates.

In a video circulating online, the Ghanaian forward belted out Burna Boy’s global hit Last Last, drawing cheers and applause from the squad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh