Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus wrapped up the 2024/25 Premier League season with a trademark goal

The 24-year-old's strike against Ipswich Town took his season tally for the Hammers to five goals in 32 matches

Fans have shared mixed feelings about his performance in comparison to his stellar debut season with the Hammers

Mohammed Kudus concluded a turbulent Premier League season in spectacular fashion, netting a brilliant goal in West Ham United’s 3-1 triumph over Ipswich Town on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign

The Ghanaian playmaker, who endured a frustrating second spell in East London, offered a final glimpse of his class before the summer break.

Mohammed Kudus ends season with goal vs Ipswich

His strike capped off the Hammers’ win against already-relegated Ipswich on Sunday, May 25, providing supporters with a positive note in an otherwise underwhelming year.

Following a sensational debut campaign with eight goals and nine assists, expectations were high.

But this season told a different story.

According to stats from Transfermarkt, Kudus managed just five goals and three assists in 32 league outings, clearly a dip in output compared to his first year in claret and blue.

Analysing Mohammed Kudus' form in the 2024/25 season

Tactically, his role on the pitch shifted. During his debut season, Kudus thrived on the left flank, cutting inside on his stronger left foot, isolating defenders one-on-one, and creating space.

That freedom made him a menace. But in the recently concluded campaign, he was deployed less frequently in that familiar territory.

The change in role seemed to blunt his natural instincts and reduce his attacking output.

Managerial instability also played its part.

The appointment and subsequent dismissal of Julen Lopetegui disrupted momentum, and there were even reports of a falling-out between Kudus and the Spanish coach, per Hammers.News.

That tension appeared to spill onto the pitch, as the former Ajax man went through extended barren spells in front of goal.

There were also signs that his confidence took a hit. Kudus missed chances that he would have comfortably tucked away last season, with his body language during games often suggesting frustration.

One moment that summed up his struggles came in the heavy loss to Tottenham.

He was handed a five-match ban for raising his hands to both Micky van de Ven and Pape Sarr, as reported by Sky Sports.

Amid these challenges, a change of representation behind the scenes further complicated his season. New agents meant fresh negotiations and, reportedly, shifting career expectations.

Fans share mixed feelings about Kudus' 2024/25 season

Naturally, fans have been split in their assessment of his campaign.

Some have pointed fingers at his inconsistent positioning, others at his attitude, but most agree there's more to come from the talented forward.

@Tim_TLBL didn’t mince words:

“Got played on the left wing way too much and that position just isn’t natural to him. That really affected his performances.”

@FPLGhana_ was direct:

“Very disappointing, he has to do more if he wants to play for a big team.”

@Medwenmeho68692 offered a touch of hope:

“Better luck next season..He needs to up his game.”

@Jnrbobby2 remained upbeat:

“Subpar this season. But he will come back stronger come next season.”

And @sarponge80 kept it balanced:

“More room for improvement.”

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Kudus remains a special talent.

The numbers may have dropped, but his goal against Ipswich was a timely reminder of what he’s capable of.

Kudus' potential suitors hesitant about his price tag

