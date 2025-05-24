Salis Abdul Samed was part of the Sunderland squad that earned Premier League promotion after a comeback win against Sheffield United

Although he was an unused substitute at Wembley, the Ghanaian midfielder made 10 appearances during the regular season

He is set to leave Sunderland this summer, with Danish club Sonderjyske in talks to sign him from RC Lens

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was part of the Sunderland squad that secured promotion to the English Premier League.

The Black Cats achieved a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Salis Abdul Samed secures English Premier League promotion with Sunderland

Regis Le Bris's side came from behind after Tyrese Campbell gave Sheffield the lead in the first half.

However, Eliezer Mayenda levelled the score after the break before substitute Tom Watson netted a late winner to send Sunderland back to the top flight for the first time in eight years.

Did Salis play against Sheffield United?

Although Salis did not feature in the final, remaining an unused substitute, he played a role in Sunderland’s promotion campaign.

The Ghana international, currently on loan from French side RC Lens, made ten appearances during the regular season, offering depth and defensive stability when called upon.

Injuries limited his contributions, but when fit, the 24-year-old displayed glimpses of his talent and tactical awareness.

Sunderland reportedly have the option to make his move permanent or extend his loan for another season.

However, fresh reports suggest he could be on the move again, this time to Denmark.

Abdul Samed set for move to Denmark?

According to Football League World, Salis is likely to depart Sunderland this summer, with Danish Superliga side Sonderjyske expressing strong interest in securing his services.

Anna Granville, from Supernova Management, the agency representing the Ghanaian midfielder, revealed in an interview with Africa Foot that Sonderjyske have formally contacted Salis’ camp.

Sales Abdul Samed in action for Sunderland against Swansea City. Photo by Ian Horrocks.

The Danish club, newly promoted to the Superliga, are eager to add depth to their squad and believe Salis can make an impact.

“Towards the end of last week, we received an official inquiry from Sonderjyske. They wanted clarification on Salis’ situation,” Granville stated.

“Their interest is serious, and they’re keen on striking a deal with Lens, who currently own the player’s rights.”

Salis Abdul Samed professional career

Abdul Samed initially joined Clermont on loan from the JMG Academy in 2019 and made 12 Ligue 1 appearances before signing permanently in 2021, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in their midfield.

In the summer of 2022, he transferred to RC Lens, where he played a vital role in their impressive run to a second-place finish in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season, followed by a seventh-place finish in 2023/24.

Following manager Franck Haise’s move to Nice, Sunderland seized the opportunity to sign the Ghanaian midfielder in what was considered a smart acquisition last summer.

Abdul Samed joins AFC Sunderland

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Salis Abdul Samed has arrived in England to begin his career with Championship outfit AFC Sunderland.

The Ghana international signed a contract to join the Black Cats on a season long loan deal from French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.

Abdul Samed, who was not included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming games in the AFCON qualifiers, is expected to make his debut for Sunderland after the international break.

