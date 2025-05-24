The Ayew football dynasty could bless Ghana once again, judging by a recent video of Jordan Ayew’s son, Razan

Razan, a gifted left-footed youngster, is already turning heads and drawing early comparisons to the greats in his lineage

If his development continues on this promising path, Ghana could very well witness another Ayew lighting up the pitch in national colours

The Ayew name carries weight in Ghanaian football.

From the legendary Abedi “Pele” Ayew to his brothers, Kwame and Sola, and then to the current generation: Andre, Rahim, and Jordan, the family has consistently produced talents who’ve worn the national colours with pride.

Jordan Ayew’s son, Razan, has been tipped to continue the Ayew family legacy. Photo credit: officialmeatpie18/Instagram, @GhanaBlackstars/X and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Razan Ayew: The next gem from Ghana’s football royalty

Now, a new name is starting to stir excitement. Meet Razan Ayew, the young son of Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew.

Though just a boy, Razan is already turning heads, not on the pitch for any official team yet, but across social media, where videos of his football wizardry have gone viral.

In one particular clip from 2023, filmed at the Nania Park, Razan, then only nine, left viewers stunned with his fearless approach and skill set that belied his age, per Ghana Guardian.

He danced past defenders with ease, showed impressive awareness under pressure, and didn’t hesitate to challenge established names like Sulley Muntari, Muniru Sulley, Afriyie Acquah and a host of others.

What stood out most? That left foot.

Razor-sharp and confident, it instantly drew comparisons with his grandfather, Abedi Pele, the three-time African Footballer of the Year who was famed for his magical left peg.

Razan Ayew: Jordan Ayew's son mirrors African great Abedi Pele

Razan’s movement, composure, and flair echo the same elegance that made Abedi a global icon in the '90s.

Nicknamed “Picco”, the rising star has become a fan favourite online.

And though he hasn’t yet played for any of Ghana’s youth teams, the buzz around him continues to grow.

If nurtured well, his journey could mirror the illustrious careers of his father, uncle and grandfather.

The Ayews have long had ties with France’s Ligue 1, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Across three generations, they’ve netted a combined 130 goals in the French top flight.

Abedi scored 42 times in 202 matches, starring for Olympique Marseille, Lille, and Olympique Lyon. Andre contributed 56, while Jordan, Razan’s father, added 31, per Transfermarkt.

Will Razan follow the path of Abedi, Andre and Jordan?

That French connection isn’t just history—it’s a potential path.

Should Razan follow suit, he’d become the third-generation Ayew to grace the French league, a remarkable feat in world football.

Football legacies like this don’t happen by chance.

They are built on years of dedication, skill passed down through bloodlines, and moments like that Nania Park kickabout.

With the right guidance and patience, Razan Ayew could very well be the next great chapter in Ghana’s most famous football family.

How Andre Ayew reacted to Jordan's Black Stars captaincy

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh shared insights from Jordan Ayew on how his older brother, Andre Ayew, reacted to his appointment as Black Stars captain.

Jordan revealed that Andre warmly congratulated him and offered some words of wisdom.

The 33-year-old forward officially assumed the captaincy of Ghana’s senior national team for the first time in March.

