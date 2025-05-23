Baffour Gyan, Asamoah's big brother, may not have danced on the biggest stages like his younger sibling, but he built the path that led there

Besides scoring goals and representing Ghana with pride, the Gyans have a taste for the finer things in life

YEN.com.gh takes a sneak peek at the lavish lifestyle of Baffour, where his mansion and posh cars are a sight to behold

In Ghanaian football history, the name Gyan instantly evokes memories of Asamoah, the charismatic Black Stars forward who etched his name into history as the nation’s all-time top scorer.

But before Asamoah lit up World Cups and danced in celebration, there was Baffour Gyan, the older brother who blazed the trail.

Baffour Gyan in action for the Black Meteors of Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. Photo by Karalis Theodoros.

Baffour may not enjoy the same media spotlight his younger sibling commands, but his journey is one that deserves equal respect. You could say Baffour walked so Asamoah could run.

Inside Baffour Gyan's luxury life

The man nicknamed Warrior is showing the world that while he may live away from the cameras, he hasn’t drifted far from luxury.

A glimpse into his private world has stunned fans, offering a rare window into the plush lifestyle he’s built post-retirement.

In a string of eye-popping visuals shared online, the 44-year-old former striker gave fans a virtual tour of his stunning residence in Accra.

Situated in a serene part of the capital, the home is a bold statement: grand, modern, and tastefully finished.

The exterior features bold architectural elements, striking columns, and lush, meticulously maintained gardens.

Inside, the decor balances elegance and comfort, a visual cue that Baffour values peace as much as opulence. But it’s the driveway that truly turns heads.

Parked across the spacious compound is an elite fleet of vehicles, sleek sports cars, premium SUVs, and top-tier sedans, each one a badge of success.

Baffour Gyan spent the majority of his playing career in Eastern Europe. Photo by Bongarts and Dima Korotayev.

For anyone who assumed Baffour had faded into obscurity after hanging up his boots, this was a stylish reminder that the Gyan legacy extends far beyond headlines and highlight reels.

Baffour Gyan’s football career

Long before his fame, Baffour kicked off his professional journey with Liberty Professionals in 1997.

His performances at the Dansoman-based club opened doors to Europe, where he briefly joined Kalamata FC in Greece.

After returning home to play again for Liberty, he earned another shot abroad, this time returning to Greece before moving to Czech outfit Slovan Liberec.

However, it was in Russia that he found consistency. Baffour enjoyed his most stable years at Dynamo Moscow and Saturn Moscow, where his physicality, hold-up play, and movement off the ball suited the demanding Eastern European style of football.

As his career neared its twilight, he returned home to feature for Asante Kotoko, as reported by FootballDatabase, and later had a short stint in Libya with Al Nasr Benghazi.

Though he never quite hit the same international heights as Asamoah, Baffour still wore the national colours with pride, scoring five goals in 40 appearances for the Black Stars, according to Transfermarkt.

Inside Asamoah Gyan's plush $3 million mansion

In a different feature, YEN.com.gh offered a glimpse into Asamoah Gyan’s luxurious residence, famously named La Basilica De Baby Jet.

Unveiled in 2016 amid much fanfare, the opulent mansion located in Weija-Gbawe captivated the public with its stunning design and star-studded launch event.

