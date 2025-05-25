As Real Madrid wrapped up their 2024/25 La Liga season, all eyes weren’t just on the pitch

English star Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines off the field as he was spotted in the company of his stunning partner, Ashlyn Castro

He is set to undergo surgery on his troublesome left shoulder after the FIFA Club World Cup

Jude Bellingham and his stunning influencer girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, were spotted together at Real Madrid's final La Liga game of the 2024/25 season.

The couple was spotted on Saturday, May 24, during Madrid’s fixture against Real Sociedad.

Jude Bellingham attended Real Madrid's final La Liga game with Ashlyn Castro. Photo credit: ashlyncastro/Instagram and Image Photo Agency/Getty.

Bellingham spotted at Madrid's final La Liga game with gorgeous girlfriend

Dressed casually yet stylishly, Bellingham wore a white tee layered with an off-white jacket and brown trousers.

Ashlyn, matching the minimalist vibe, stunned in an all-white ensemble.

The two appeared engrossed in conversation, sharing a light moment while soaking in the atmosphere of the iconic ground.

Though Bellingham wasn’t part of the action on the field, he was clearly in good spirits, enjoying some well-earned rest alongside Ashlyn as his teammates closed out the league season.

Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro at Madrid's final game sparks buzz online

Once images of the duo surfaced online, fans wasted no time reacting.

From predictions of wedding bells to admiration for their chemistry, social media buzzed with opinions.

One fan, @nerdygirly_, joked,

“He will definitely marry her; she even relocated from the USA lol.”

Another user, @NathanielSami, noted the couple’s calm energy, writing,

“Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend look so relaxed at the Bernabéu—they enjoyed the match! 🤍⚽”

@Madridismmoo11, impressed by their looks, wrote:

“Insane face cards 🔥”

@CallAnelo added:

“She’s gorgeous.”

@Ly67856 cheekily suggested:

“No wonder his game dropped rapidly.”

Meet Ashlyn Castro: Jude Bellingham's girlfriend

Ashlyn is a model and digital influencer from California.

Known for her engaging fashion and beauty content, she has built a following across platforms, boasting over 185,000 TikTok followers.

Before stepping into the football spotlight with Jude, she had been romantically linked to NBA star Terance Mann, Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, and basketball guard LaMelo Ball, according to Hello Magazine.

When did Bellingham start dating Ashlyn Castro?

Bellingham's relationship with Ashlyn reportedly began in January, after the two were seen enjoying lunch together in Madrid.

Though still relatively new, the pair have quickly become a topic of conversation among fans and media alike.

What is Bellingham’s dating history?

Before Ashlyn, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was linked to Dutch model Laura Celia Valk.

However, the rumoured romance never made it past speculation, with neither party confirming the reports.

Real Madrid’s final La Liga match

While Jude relaxed in the stands, Real Madrid closed out their season with a 2-0 victory over Sociedad.

It was Kylian Mbappé who delivered both goals, offering a silver lining to a season that fell short of expectations, particularly in Europe, as noted by the BBC.

More than just a fixture, the match also marked an emotional send-off for Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez, and manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Bellingham's mom 'monitors' son's girlfriend

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a viral moment at the Bernabeu in February, where Jude Bellingham's mother, Denise, was seen closely watching Ashlyn Castro.

While the photo sparked rumours of unease between the two, the true story painted a far more harmonious picture.

