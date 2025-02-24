Jude Bellingham was spotted sitting alongside new girlfriend Ashlyn Castro during Real Madrid's game against Girona

His mom, Denise Bellingham, also sat by the Real Madrid star while sharing a curious moment with Ashlyn

The two most important women in Bellingham's life had a moment captured in a viral photo which left fans talking

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Jude Bellingham was absent from the pitch as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 triumph over Girona, rebounding from a frustrating draw against Osasuna the previous week.

Goals from Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior sealed the win at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday afternoon, with Bellingham relegated to the VIP section due to suspension.

Jude Bellingham watched Real Madrid's victory against Girona alongside his new girlfriend Ashlyn Castro and mom Denise. Photo credit: @nocontextfooty/X and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

While the focus should have been on the action unfolding on the field, fans were instead drawn to an intriguing moment off it—an exchange between Bellingham’s mother, Denise, and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro.

Fans react to Bellingham's mum side-eyeing Ashlyn Castro

A viral photo capturing Denise intently observing her son's partner ignited a flurry of reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most talked-about responses on X (formerly Twitter):

@JadePalace1976 jokingly claimed:

"Mama Bellingham knows this one is not make sure for her son."

@Tekkadan323 shared in the sentiments of @JadePalace1976:

"A good mother's concern is extremely important."

@FCB_Vid said:

"She doesn’t like her."

@ValidHeis suggested Bellingham had taken a leaf from Achraf Hakimi's divorce books:

"Jude has Hakimi-sed his properties 😒"

@ajremedy29 quipped:

"Why that look?"

@definitecfc18 concluded:

"Something really happened here 😂🤣"

Although the snapshot suggested tension between Bellingham’s mother and his girlfriend, the reality was quite the opposite.

Both women appeared to be in good spirits, sharing smiles as they watched the game.

Bellingham himself was particularly animated, visibly impressed by Modric’s stunning strike that opened the scoring.

Who is Jude Bellingham’s new girlfriend?

Ashlyn Castro, an American model from Los Angeles, is the latest woman linked to the Real Madrid sensation.

The 27-year-old social media personality, who boasts over 265,000 Instagram followers, has reportedly been smitten with the England international, per Mail Online.

She had already been introduced to Bellingham’s parents and was seen interacting with them in the VIP section during Madrid’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on January 22.

Castro has previously been romantically linked to Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan and NBA player LaMelo Ball, with speculation that her current relationship began before the end of her previous one.

What’s next for Bellingham?

The midfield maestro remains sidelined as he serves a suspension following a heated confrontation with a referee last week, where he was accused of using expletives.

Jude Bellingham will miss two La Liga games following his red card against Osasuna. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

According to OneFootball, he will miss two La Liga matches before making his return.

With his presence felt even from the stands, Bellingham continues to be a central figure for Madrid—both on and off the pitch.

Bellingham in awe of Modric's goal

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Bellingham was just as mesmerised as everyone at the Santiago Bernabéu by Luka Modric’s breathtaking goal.

The England star, who was sidelined due to suspension, was seen on his feet, applauding the Croatian's stunning strike.

Meanwhile, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed Modric as "a gift to football" following his sensational goal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh