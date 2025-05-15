Kylian Mbappe has broken another Real Madrid La Liga record that had stood for 71 years with his goal against Mallorca

With six goals in his last three games, Mbappé leads the La Liga scoring charts, outpacing Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

Mbappé’s equalizer and Madrid’s win delay Barcelona’s title celebrations, but Barça can still clinch La Liga on Thursday

Kylian Mbappé continues to dazzle Spanish football after breaking another major Real Madrid scoring record on Wednesday as Los Blancos won 2-1 against Real Mallorca.

On May 15, 2025, the French forward scored a crucial equalizer in Real Madrid’s 2-1 comeback win over Mallorca, pushing his La Liga goal tally to 28 and surpassing Alfredo Di Stéfano's record for most league goals by a Real Madrid player in their debut league season.

Kylian Mbappe smashes Alfred Di Stefano's 71-year-old Real Madrid La Liga scoring record with a goal against Real Mallorca on May 14, 2025. Image credit: JOSEP LAGO

Source: Getty Images

Di Stéfano, a club legend and symbol of Real Madrid’s golden era in the 1950s, held the record with 27 La Liga goals during his inaugural 1953-54 campaign.

Mbappé's 68th-minute strike didn't just level the match, it etched his name into the club's storied legacy.

The former PSG attacker had broken Ivan Zamorano's 32-year-old record of most goals scored for Real Madrid by a player in their maiden season following Mbappe's hat-tick against Barcelona last Sunday.

With two games remaining, the 25-year-old has every chance to further extend his record and cement one of the most dominant debut seasons in modern La Liga history.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 14, 2025. Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's incredible 2024/25 form

Mbappé's recent form is nothing short of blistering. With six goals in his last three league appearances, he has surged to the top of the La Liga scoring charts, overtaking Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Frenchman's pace, precision, and relentless work ethic have made him nearly unplayable for opposing defenses.

His ability to turn matches on their head has given Real Madrid a crucial advantage as the season reaches its climax.

Carlo Ancelotti, visibly proud after the win, praised his squad for their resilience amidst adversity, as quoted by RMC Sport.

“We didn’t give up despite having 12 injuries, which is very rare. The problem was solved thanks to the team’s good attitude. I've never seen a team shoot 40 times on goal like we did today.”

Who will win the 2024/25 La Liga Pichichi?

With 28 La Liga goals to his name, Kylian Mbappe leads the La Liga top scorers chart, three more ahead of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski who has missed seven of the last 8 matches for Hansi Flick's side through injury.

If the former AS Monaco forward can maintain his scoring form, it is very likely he finishes his first Real Madrid season with the La Liga Golden Boot award in his possession.

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid ambition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kylian Mbappe's personal target in his debut Real Madrid campaign following his high-profile free transfer to the Spanish giants last summer.

The 2018 World Cup winner aimed for a historic treble with Carlo Ancelotti's side in 2024/25, but the dream crashed, with Madrid failing to go past the quarter-finals of the Champions League and losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona.

The prolific attacker has produced myriad memorable Champions League moments, however, he failed to help his team against Arsenal who defeated Real Madrid back-to-back to reach the UCL semis.

Source: YEN.com.gh