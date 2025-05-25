Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, is quickly carving a niche away from his father's political legacy

His father has always been associated with politics, but Sharaf has a passion for sports, especially football

Sharaf's cousin, Michael Amer, the son of Ibrahim Mahama, has been tipped to carry on his family's football legacy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a country where the Mahama name is synonymous with politics, Sharaf Mahama has steadily forged a different path: one lined not with rallies or manifestos, but with boots and balls.

The 27-year-old son of President John Dramani Mahama has long been drawn to football rather than politics.

His passion for the sport was never a secret, and for a time, it seemed like he was on course to live out his dream of playing at the highest level.

President Mahama’s son, Sharaf, poses with him on the day of his inauguration as Ghana's president on January 7, 2025. Photo credit: Sharaf Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

There were whispers of a move to KV Mechelen in Belgium, a potential stepping stone into Europe’s competitive football world.

Reports even suggested a deal had been agreed, a claim echoed by Ghanasoccernet. Yet, for reasons still unclear, the transfer never truly took off, and the dream of turning pro slowly faded.

Sharaf Mahama's Didier Drogba-like goal

Still, a resurfaced clip from his playing days has stirred conversation.

In it, Sharaf receives a floated pass, cushions the ball with confidence, juggles into the box, and fires home a thunderous left-footed strike.

The goal is a spectacle; sharp, instinctive, and reminiscent of Didier Drogba’s iconic rocket against Tottenham in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final, as noted by Transfermarkt.

For a player once doubted, that moment silenced many. It was a flash of genuine quality, a reminder that he had more than just a famous surname.

Sharaf Mahama secures FIFA football agent license

Rather than dwell on what could have been, Sharaf has transitioned into a new role within the beautiful game.

In May 2024, he earned his stripes as a FIFA-certified football agent, successfully passing FIFA’s rigorous global licensing exams, per Ghanaweb.

Now equipped with an official FIFA license, Sharaf is authorised to scout, represent, and broker opportunities for young footballers both in Ghana and abroad.

Speaking after securing the coveted license, he said:

“I am not new to football. I have been involved actively as a player and through my foundation, the Sharaf Mahama Foundation.

"This license gives me the platform to officially identify young football talents and connect them to global footballing opportunities.”

Sharaf Mahama's foundation

His foundation, built around community upliftment, channels resources into sports, education, and health.

While it started as a platform for outreach, it’s quickly becoming a bridge between Ghanaian youth and global footballing dreams.

Sharaf Mahama may not have scored in Europe’s top five leagues or lifted a cup under stadium lights, but his story is far from a tale of dreams deferred.

Sharaf's cousin speaks about playing in Europe

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh shed light on Michael Amer, son of Ibrahim Mahama and cousin to Sharaf, as he outlined his football aspirations.

The promising youngster revealed he could be on his way to Europe, with a German club reportedly expressing interest in signing him once the season wraps up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh