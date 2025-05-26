This season might not have delivered trophies for Ghana’s Premier League players, but it showcased grit, growth, and glimpses of brilliance

Anroine Semenyo emerged as a new attacking spearhead, leaving Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey in his wake

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top-scoring Ghanaians in the English topflight at the end of the season

After 380 fixtures filled with drama, late winners, and relegation heartbreaks, the 2024/25 Premier League season drew to a close on Sunday, May 25.

As fans caught their breath, Ghana’s representatives in England’s top division once again reminded the world of their quality, even if the journeys were far from straightforward.

Antoine Semenyo shines, leads Ghana's contingents in Premier League

From explosive attacking displays to quiet battles in midfield and defensive resilience, the Ghanaian contingent showed flashes of brilliance.

And while the storylines varied, from title chases to injury setbacks, there was one name that stood tall at the summit of Ghana’s Premier League goalscoring chart: Antoine Semenyo.

Let’s take a closer look at how the country’s finest fared in front of goal this season:

Ranking Ghana's top scorers in the 2024/25 Premier League season

7. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 0 Goals, 2 Assists (11 Appearances)

The season began with so much promise for Fatawu Issahaku.

Unfortunately, the narrative shifted dramatically after he suffered a cruel ACL injury in September, cutting short what could have been a breakout year.

Before his setback, the left-footed trickster registered two assists in 11 games, hinting at what might have been.

6. Kamaldeen Sulemana – 1 Goal, 1 Assist (26 Appearances)

A season to forget for both Kamaldeen and Southampton. The electric winger, once hailed as a game-changer, struggled for rhythm in a struggling side that lost 30 matches out of 38, per the Premier League.

Despite his pace and directness, Kamaldeen’s end product was inconsistent, managing just one goal and a solitary assist.

With the Saints now heading back to the Championship, his future hangs in the balance.

5. Tariq Lamptey – 2 Goals, 2 Assists (15 Appearances)

As a defender, Lamptey isn’t expected to light up the goal charts. Yet, in just 15 appearances, he delivered two goals and as many assists, a respectable contribution from the flanks.

His energy, overlapping runs, and defensive recoveries continued to impress whenever he was fit.

With his contract running out next month, he could be set for a fresh chapter elsewhere.

4. Thomas Partey – 4 Goals, 2 Assists (35 Appearances)

In what was perhaps his most reliable season yet, Partey emerged as a consistent figure in Arsenal’s midfield engine room.

The Ghanaian enforcer missed just three league games.

He contributed four goals—his best tally since arriving in North London—and added two assists, playing a key role as the Gunners pushed for the title once more, only to finish second again.

3. Jordan Ayew – 5 Goals (31 Appearances)

Leadership wasn’t enough to save Leicester City from the drop, but Jordan Ayew gave everything he had.

Despite being sidelined under Ruud van Nistelrooy for large spells, the veteran forward managed to net five times across the campaign.

2. Mohammed Kudus – 5 Goals, 3 Assists (32 Appearances)

A season of promise that never quite hit top gear. After an electrifying debut in 2023/24, Kudus entered this campaign with expectations through the roof.

However, a combination of managerial changes, positional shifts, and confidence dips impacted his overall influence.

Still, the West Ham attacker managed five goals and three assists while maintaining his trademark flair and dribbling precision.

1. Antoine Semenyo – 11 Goals, 6 Assists (37 Appearances)

The standout star of the Ghanaian cast. Semenyo’s evolution into a complete forward was one of the feel-good stories of the season.

With 11 goals and six assists, per Transfermarkt, the Bournemouth forward was a constant threat, blending physicality, pressing intensity, and clinical finishing.

His brace on the final day against Leicester City underlined just how far he’s come.

It's no surprise that top-tier clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly circling.

Fans react to Kudus' impact this season

In a related update, YEN.com.gh noted that fans have expressed divided opinions over Mohammed Kudus' form, especially when measured against his impressive debut campaign with West Ham.

His recent goal against Ipswich Town marked his fifth in 32 appearances this season, sparking fresh conversations about his overall impact.

