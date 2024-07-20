Talented Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini performed Burna Boy's Last Last for his teammates

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer transfer window

Fuseini is preparing for the new season with his teammates as the Belgium Pro League kick starts next week

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini entertained his new teammates at Union Saint-Gilloise as he was fully initiated into the club.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Belgium giants in the summer transfer window from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Fuseini has been preparing with the team ahead of the start of the new season in Belgium.

Mohammed Fuseini spotted performing Burna Boy's hit record for Union Saint-Gilloise teammates. Photo: @UnionStGilloise.

In a video shared on social media, the talented forward was spotted singing Burna Boy's global hit Last Last to his teammates. Fuseini received a rousing applause from his colleagues who seemed to have enjoyed the moment.

The Belgian topflight league begins next week with Saint-Gilloise travelling to face Dender on matchday 1.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to make his competitive debut for the club on the opening day,

Fuseini ready to make a mark in Belgium

The talented forward is eager to get started at his new club after sealing the move to the Belgium outfit in the summer transfer window.

Fuseini joined Saint-Gilloise after an impressive loan spell at Randers FC in Denmark, where he netted seven goals in ten matches, attracting the interest of several clubs.

"Hi Unionist. My name is Mohammed Fuseini. I am happy to join this amazing club and I can't wait to get started," he said in a video shared on social media.

Ibrahim Sulemana joins Atalanta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana joined UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo Calcio in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old signed a deal to join the Serie A side from rivals Cagliari ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sulemana, who has spent the last two seasons in the Italian league, will immediately join the team for pre-season in Bergamo.

