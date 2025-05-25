Antoine Semenyo netted a brace as Bournemouth recorded a 2-0 home victory over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon

However, Andoni Iraola’s side missed out on European qualification after their form dipped in the final stretch of the season

The final-day win was just their third in the last 13 league matches, but it was enough to match their previous best finish from the 2016/17 season

AFC Bournemouth beat Leicester City 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium thanks to two goals from Antoine Semenyo.

Having lost their last two games, Bournemouth rounded out a hugely positive campaign on a winning note thanks to one of their stars of the season.

Antoine Semenyo Scores Final Day Brace to Finish EPL Season With 11 Goals

Already-relegated Leicester struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities, with their best chance coming in the opening 10 minutes – an Oliver Skipp volley that flew over the bar.

But Semenyo lit up the match in the final 16 minutes of normal time, breaking the deadlock in the 74th before hammering in his second in the 88th, with the latter goal teed up by Dean Huijsen on his final game before he heads to Real Madrid.

With his goal on the final day of the season, Semenyo has finished the 2024/25 English Premier League season with 11 goals and five assists after making 37 appearances.

How Bournemouth vs Leicester unfolded

Leicester’s best early chance saw Skipp volley over from close range, while Evanilson and Kluivert both missed the target in the opening 15 minutes.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 74th minute when Illia Zabarnyi knocked down Tyler Adams' looping cross for Semenyo, whose scuffed shot found its way past Jakub Stolarczyk.

Bournemouth's second goal came two minutes from time when Boubakary Soumare gave the ball away to Huijsen, who set up Semenyo to fire past Stolarczyk and wrap up a strong finish to the season.

Bournemouth's record-breaking season

Andoni Iraola may feel some frustration at missing out on European qualification, but Bournemouth still have plenty to celebrate after an impressive 2024/25 campaign.

The Cherries set new club records for points, goals scored, and goals conceded in the Premier League, with Semenyo’s brace helping them surpass their previous highest goal tally from the 2018/19 season.

Despite a late-season dip in form, Bournemouth finished just five points behind Brighton and narrowly missed out on a club-best eighth-place finish.

Sunday’s dominant win over already-relegated Leicester was a reminder of their top-half credentials as they look ahead with optimism.

