Antoine Semenyo shared a message on social media following news of Jaidon Anthony's exit from Bournemouth this summer

Jaidon Anthony has finalised a permanent transfer from Bournemouth to Burnley after a successful loan period

Meanwhile, Man United and Tottenham are eyeing a move to sign Ghanaian international Semenyo this summer

Antoine Semenyo shared an emotional message on social media following the news of a departure from Bournemouth this summer.

The Cherries enjoyed one of their strongest Premier League seasons, climbing as high as fifth at one point.

Semenyo Bids Goodbye to Bournemouth player With Touching Message

However, a poor finish, just two wins in their final 12 game, saw them slip to 11th, missing out on European qualification.

With interest growing from top European clubs, Bournemouth now face the challenge of holding onto key players.

Dean Huijsen is already confirmed to be joining Real Madrid, and the club is also set to part ways with one of their wingers.

Jaidon Anthony signs permanently for Burnley

Another Bournemouth player, Jaidon Anthony, has completed a permanent move to Burnley after impressing during his loan spell, per Football Insider.

He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Bournemouth fans, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a collection of photos from his time at the Vitality Stadium.

“Cherries where do I begin, I came to this club as a 16 year old boy, with no confidence after just being released. The club that took a chance on me and changed my life forever, I leave with nothing but fond memories from my time in the academy all the way up to the first team.

“They saying streets won’t forget that 21/22 season”.

The winger went on to express his appreciation to the club’s players, staff, and supporters, ending his message with the words:

“As always luv for the luv!”

His teammate and reported Manchester United target, Semenyo, replied warmly:

“I’m not crying; all the best my brother!”

Man Utd initiate talks to sign Semenyo

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have opened talks to sign Antoine Semenyo during the upcoming summer transfer window, though the Bournemouth winger is attracting significant interest from several clubs.

Since joining Bournemouth in 2023, Semenyo has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout attacking talents.

The Ghanaian international has netted 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 87 appearances for the Cherries to date.

The 25-year-old has featured on both wings this season, though he was primarily deployed on the right during Bournemouth’s 2023/24 campaign.

United view Semenyo as a versatile attacker capable of operating across the front line or in either of Ruben Amorim’s attacking midfield roles.

Liverpool and Tottenham join race for Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are not alone in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, with both Liverpool and Tottenham also showing strong interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham see Semenyo as a key addition to strengthen their frontline, while Liverpool are eyeing him to add depth to their wide-forward positions.

Both clubs admire the Ghanaian winger’s pace, direct style, and goal-scoring ability—qualities that align perfectly with their high-pressing tactical setups.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation, viewing Semenyo as a potential marquee signing to build on their impressive seasons.

