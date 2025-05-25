Defender Baba Rahman has made a shock return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup

The ex-Chelsea left-back has not played for the senior men's national team since September 2023

Ghana is set to face old foes Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, in the semi-finals of the four-nation tournament

After nearly two years away from the international scene, Abdul Baba Rahman is back in the spotlight.

The experienced left-back has reportedly rejoined the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in the United Kingdom.

Baba Rahman looks on during Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Portugal. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Baba Rahman returns to the Black Stars

The 30-year-old defender last featured for the national team in September 2023 during an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic, per Transfermarkt.

Baba had been absent despite several attempts by team handlers to lure him back. Until now, those efforts had come up short.

However, it seems Rahman has had a change of heart. With impressive showings in the Greek Super League for PAOK, his return couldn't have come at a better time.

According to reports from Owuraku Ampofo of 3Sports, he is currently part of the squad in camp ahead of Ghana's participation in the Unity Cup.

Baba Rahman, others in camp for Unity Cup

Rahman isn’t the only notable presence in camp.

A few standouts from the Ghana Premier League have also made the trip to the UK.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, Razak Simpson of Nations FC, Medeama's Kamaradini Mahamudu, and Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku are currently in London with the team.

Additionally, reports indicate that German-born defender Stephan Ambrosius and Lawrence Ati-Zigi are among those spotted training with the team.

Though the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to officially publish the final squad list for the four-nation invitational, social media clips and training ground visuals have offered glimpses of those involved.

Unity Cup: A crucial test for Ghana's Black Stars

The Unity Cup, set for May 28, 2025, at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, presents more than just bragging rights.

The showdown with Nigeria isn't just a friendly; it could serve as a barometer for Ghana’s progress under the leadership of Otto Addo.

If victorious, the Black Stars will move on to face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

Black Stars eyeing redemption after AFCON miss

The Unity Cup also comes in the wake of a painful setback—the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

That disappointment left fans disillusioned and the squad’s reputation under scrutiny.

Yet, consecutive victories over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have injected momentum into Ghana’s campaign.

With 15 points from six matches, the four-time African champions currently lead Group I, placing them in a strong position as the road to Canada, the USA, and Mexico continues.

Fatau Dauda beams with joy near Man City team bus

YEN.com.gh also shared that Black Stars goalkeepers' coach, Fatau Dauda, is riding a wave of excitement as Ghana's national team arrived in England for the 2025 Unity Cup.

In a lively Instagram post, Dauda was spotted beaming with energy and soaking up the atmosphere near the Manchester City team bus, exuding confidence ahead of the much-anticipated showdown with Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh