Arsenal star Thomas Partey was conspicuously missing from Ghana's squad for the 2025 Unity Cup

Otto Addo's 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament was announced on Monday, May 26

The Black Stars will renew hostilities with arch-rivals Nigeria on May 28, with a spot in the final at stake

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified Thomas Partey’s absence from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Unity Cup match against Nigeria in London.

The Arsenal midfield maestro was notably missing when head coach Otto Addo unveiled his 23-man roster on Monday morning.

Unity Cup 2025: Reason Thomas Partey was dropped from Black Stars squad

Source: Getty Images

Why Partey was dropped from Ghana squad

Per the GFA, Partey has been given permission to rest after a physically taxing season, during which he played a key role for his club.

The 31-year-old played a key role in helping Arsenal reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and secure a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Partey was vital to Mikel Arteta’s side, delivering consistent midfield performances and earning praise for his experience and calm presence under pressure.

In a statement, the GFA emphasised that Partey remains a key figure in coach Otto Addo’s plans but has been excused from the Unity Cup squad to ensure full recovery ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Why Kudus, Semenyo missed out on Black Stars squad

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo were also conspicuously missing from Ghana's squad for the Unity Cup.

According to Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, the decision wasn’t tactical; it was medical.

"The clubs of both Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus — Bournemouth and West Ham, respectively — informed us that the players featured in their games yesterday with slight discomfort,” he stated, as quoted by Happy Sports.

Three other top players out of the Black Stars squad

In attack, Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams has not been called up, while Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana is another notable omission.

Ghana’s defence takes a hit too, with the absence of Alexander Djiku from the squad.

The Black Stars are set to take on Nigeria on May 28 at the GTech Community Stadium in West London.

The winner will advance to the Unity Cup final to face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago, per Ghanafa.org.

Felix Afena-Gyan makes surprise return to Black Stars squad

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the surprise comeback of Felix Afena-Gyan to the Black Stars squad ahead of the Unity Cup.

The 22-year-old forward, who last featured for Ghana's senior national team almost three years ago, has been handed a fresh opportunity to impress on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh