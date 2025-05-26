Ghanaian internationals Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana paid a surprise visit to their Black Stars teammates in London

The pair were excused from Otto Addo's recent Black Stars call-up for the 2025 Unity Cup

Ghana kicks start the four-nation tournament on Wednesday, May 28, against old foes Nigeria

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana may be sitting out Ghana’s upcoming Unity Cup campaign, but they made time to show support for their national teammates in London.

Both players featured for their Premier League sides on the final day of the season, May 25, with Kudus scoring off the bench for West Ham and Kamaldeen turning out for Southampton.

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana paid a visit to the Black Stars' camp in London ahead of the Unity Cup. Photos by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/Getty Images and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus and Kamaldeen dropped from the Black Stars squad, reason emerges

Given their form and recent influence on the pitch, many expected their names to feature prominently in Otto Addo’s squad. But when the 23-man list dropped on May 26, their absence was impossible to miss.

According to Ghanafa.org, the pair were left out due to minor knocks picked up in their final league appearances. While not considered serious, the decision to rest them was precautionary, ensuring no further risk ahead of the long season ahead.

Black Stars players line up for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on March 24, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Injured Kudus and Kamaldeen spotted in Black Stars camp

That didn’t stop them from linking up with their national colleagues, though.

A video shared widely on social media showed Kudus and Kamaldeen at the team’s West London base, the plush Clayton Hotel.

Dressed casually and moving with ease, they were seen laughing and chatting with technical staff and players.

Among those they interacted with was team doctor Dr. Prince Pambo.

Kudus and Kamaldeen's bond, which dates back to their formative years at Right to Dream Academy and later FC Nordsjælland, was on full display in West London.

Four other big names miss out on Black Stars squad aside Kudus and Kamaldeen

Their absence is part of a broader list of key players not involved in this Unity Cup. Thomas Partey, who enjoyed arguably his most stable run in an Arsenal shirt, won’t be joining the team.

La Liga’s newly crowned African MVP, Iñaki Williams, is another big name left out.

Antoine Semenyo, after a brilliant season with Bournemouth, also didn’t make the trip. Meanwhile, Alexander Djiku, still engaged with Fenerbahce in Turkey, has been excused as well.

Meanwhile, five newcomers have been drafted in, including goalkeeper Joseph Anang of St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland.

The squad also includes local league standouts like Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare and Asante Kotoko’s attacking threat, Kwame Opoku.

Ghana will begin their Unity Cup journey on Wednesday, May 28, taking on arch-rivals Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in London, per Ghanasoccernet.

A win would earn them a place in the final set for Saturday, May 31, 2025, where they’ll face either Jamaica or Trinidad & Tobago, who meet in the other semi-final clash.

Felix Afena-Gyan recalled to Black Stars

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the surprise return of Felix Afena-Gyan to the Black Stars squad ahead of the Unity Cup.

The 22-year-old forward, who last featured for Ghana's senior national team almost three years ago, has been handed a fresh opportunity to impress on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh