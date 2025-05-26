The head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Otto Addo, has unveiled his final 23-man squad for the upcoming Unity Cup 2025 in London.

The tournament, which features Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica, is expected to offer a vibrant mix of competitive football and cultural celebration.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign with a high-stakes clash against West African rivals Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London.

Otto Addo calls youthful and experienced players

Otto Addo’s squad selection reflects a strategic balance between emerging talent and seasoned professionals.

Among the notable inclusions are four home-based players who have impressed in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, Nations FC’s midfield dynamo Razak Simpson, Medeama SC defender Kamaradini Mamudu, and Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku have all earned spots on merit.

These home-based stars will be looking to prove their mettle on the international stage and possibly cement longer-term roles in the senior setup.

Their inclusion also signals the technical team’s renewed commitment to scouting talent from the local league.

Fresh names in Ghana Unity Cup squad

One of the headline inclusions is Joseph Tetteh Anang, a former West Ham United shot-stopper now plying his trade in Ireland with St. Patrick's Athletic.

Anang has been called up for the first time, offering a new goalkeeping option for Addo.

His command of the box and shot-stopping abilities have not gone unnoticed, and his debut could come sooner rather than later.

Also making waves are Ghana U-20 standouts Abdul Aziz Issah, who is reportedly on his way out of FC Barcelona, and Aaron Essel, who played pivotal roles in Ghana’s campaign at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Their call-up marks a transition into the senior ranks, underlining the developmental pathway being emphasized by the Ghana Football Association.

Afena-Gyan, Ashimeru, and others return

The Unity Cup will also mark the return of several familiar names. Midfield workhorse Abdul Samed Salis, who now plays for Sunderland, is back in the fold after recovering from a long-term injury that kept him out for much of the season.

In attack, Felix Afena Gyan is making a return after a near two-year absence from the national team.

Once hailed as one of Ghana's brightest young prospects, Afena Gyan will be eager to reignite his international career.

Meanwhile, Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht also rejoins the squad, bringing flair and versatility to Ghana’s midfield.

Prospects to watch in Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup clash

Among the most exciting talents included is Caleb Yirenkyi, who has been in scintillating form for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

The young forward has caught the attention of scouts across Europe with his pace, vision, and composure in front of goal.

Another promising addition is Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini, the Belgium-based forward who has had a breakthrough season with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Both players represent the new generation of Ghanaian footballers making waves across Europe and could be pivotal figures in the Unity Cup campaign.

Ghana Black Stars squad for 2025 Unity Cup

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Tetten Anang

Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Aaron Essel, Razak Simpson, Mamudu Kamaradini, Caleb Yirenkyi

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Salis Samed, Ibrahim Sulemana, Abu Francis, Lawrence Agyekum, Abdul Aziz Issah, Christopher Baah Bonsu

Attackers: Jordan Ayew, Felix Afena-Gyan, Thomas Asante, Kwame Opoku, Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini

What is the idea behind the 2025 Unity Cup?

This year’s Unity Cup aims to do more than provide top-tier football. It serves as a cultural bridge, celebrating African and Caribbean unity through sport.

With nations like Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica also competing, the tournament offers a platform for cross-cultural exchange and community engagement in the diaspora.

For Ghana, the opening match against Nigeria is not just about rivalry, it's an opportunity to build momentum toward upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

A win could see the Black Stars face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final on Saturday, May 31.

