Former AS Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan has made a sensational return to the Black Stars ahead of the Unity Cup

The 22-year-old striker has not been part of the senior men's national team for nearly three years

The Black Stars will square off against Nigeria at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday

Felix Afena-Gyan is back in the spotlight. After nearly three years away from the national team, the young forward is set for a surprise return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Bursting onto the scene as a teenager with AS Roma, Afena-Gyan was once hailed as one of Ghana’s brightest attacking prospects.

Felix Afena-Gyan last played for the Black Stars in an exhibition game against Brazil on 23rd September, 2022. Photos by Damien Meyer and Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

But after his last appearance for the national team in a friendly against Nicaragua in September 2022, his international journey paused.

Felix Afena-Gyan returns to the Black Stars

Now plying his trade with Juventus NextGen, the Sunyani-born attacker appears to have rediscovered his rhythm.

With six goals and three assists under his belt this season, according to Transfermarkt, he’s done enough to earn another chance.

Felix Afena-Gyan in a tussle with Nigeria's Ola Aina during a 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Ghana and Nigeria on March 29, 2022. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Across seven previous matches in a Ghana shirt, he managed one goal and an assist. But more than stats, this recall feels like a reset.

He gets another shot at making the No.9 role his own, something Ghana has lacked since the retirement of his namesake, Asamoah Gyan.

While Afena-Gyan returns, six key names won’t be part of the squad travelling to London.

Six big names absent from Black Stars squad

Thomas Partey, who just wrapped up his most stable season yet with Arsenal, misses out despite being one of the most experienced midfielders in the setup.

Mohammed Kudus is another big omission. Then there’s Antoine Semenyo, who had a breakout campaign with Bournemouth.

Athletic Club’s newly named captain, Iñaki Williams, is also out.

In defence, Alexander Djiku won’t be making the trip either. Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, known for his explosive runs down the wing, also misses out.

Four locally based players make the squad for Unity Cup 2025

According to Ghanafa.org, four players from the Ghana Premier League have been called up.

Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare, Razak Simpson from Nations FC, Medeama SC’s Kamaradini Mamudu, and Kwame Opoku of Asante Kotoko will all be looking to make the most of their opportunity on an international stage.

With a mix of returning faces and new hopefuls, Ghana will begin their Unity Cup journey on Wednesday, May 28, when they face Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London.

A win would see the Black Stars through to the final on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Baba Rahman visits Black Stars squad

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that Abdul Baba Rahman visited the Black Stars camp in West London, where the team is preparing for the Unity Cup.

While his appearance sparked curiosity, it was purely a goodwill visit and not tied to a return to national team duties, as Rahman has been absent from the Black Stars setup since September 2023.

