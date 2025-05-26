Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah made a fashionable entrance to the Black Stars camp in London, grabbing attention ahead of the Unity Cup

The Black Stars will clash with long-time rivals Nigeria on May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London

Head coach Otto Addo released his squad on May 26, with Auxerre’s Gideon Mensah among the key players selected

Gideon Mensah has officially reported to the Black Stars of Ghana training camp in London ahead of the highly anticipated Unity Cup tournament.

The stylish left-back made a statement with his arrival outfit that reflected both confidence and class.

Gideon Mensah of Ghana and Auxerre. Image credit: gideonmensah14, Claudio Villa

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a trendy Gallery Department cap and a well-designed sweater, Mensah’s appearance instantly caught the eye of fans.

His fashion-forward arrival set the tone for what promises to be an exciting week for Ghanaian football, as the national team gears up to battle long-time rivals Nigeria.

What is the Unity Cup about?

The Unity Cup, a friendly yet fiercely contested four-nation tournament, brings together Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago for a celebration of football and unity among nations with deep cultural ties.

The competition is being held at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, offering a unique platform for diaspora communities to rally behind their teams.

Ghana is scheduled to face Nigeria in the second semi-final on May 28, a fixture that never fails to deliver drama, passion, and intensity.

The winner of this West African derby will go on to face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final, a match-up that adds a compelling Afro-Caribbean flavour to the event.

Fashionable Mensah among key figures in Otto Addo’s squad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo released his squad on Monday, May 26, confirming the inclusion of Gideon Mensah among the selection, per the Ghana FA official website.

Gideon Mensah arrived at Ghana's camp in London in style. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Mensah, who plies his trade in France with Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, is expected to play a pivotal role in the defense.

The former WAFA player has been a consistent performer for the Black Stars, and his presence adds stability to the backline of Otto Addo's setup.

See the full Gideon Mensah Ghana arrival photos in London below.

Ghana vs Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium

Excitement is building among Nigeria and Ghanaian fans in London ahead of the pivotal friendly clash, with five debutants invited by Otto Addo according to the Ghana FA.

The Gtech Community Stadium, home to Premier League side Brentford FC, will serve as the battleground for this epic clash between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles.

Ghana names squad for Unity Cup 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the squad announcement of Ghana head coach Otto Addo for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

Addo's selection included four local players, with Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and Asante Kotoko's in-form striker Kwame Opoku forming a major part.

The home-based players are expected to be given ample opportunity to play at the mini tournament which has less stakes.

The Ghana squad also features FC Barcelona wonderkid Abdul Aziz Issah, who is reportedly set to leave the La Liga champions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh