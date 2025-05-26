Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo were conspicuously missing from Ghana's squad for the 2025 Unity Cup

Otto Addo's 23-man squad was announced on Monday, May 26

The Black Stars will renew hostilities with arch-rivals Nigeria on May 28, with a spot in the final at stake

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana’s squad announcement for the 2025 Unity Cup came with more questions than answers, especially with two familiar names missing.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, two of Ghana’s most influential forwards in recent campaigns, were nowhere to be found when coach Otto Addo finally released his list.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo will not play a part in Ghana's games in the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Kudus, Semenyo missed out on Black Stars squad

Their omission immediately set tongues wagging, given how crucial they've become to the Black Stars' attack.

According to Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, the decision wasn’t tactical; it was medical.

"The clubs of both Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus — Bournemouth and West Ham, respectively — informed us that the players featured in their games yesterday with slight discomfort,” he revealed, as quoted by Happy Sports.

Both players finished the Premier League season on a high note: Semenyo bagged a brace for Bournemouth, and Kudus scored off the bench for West Ham, per KickGH.

Their form made them obvious picks on paper, but their health concerns proved decisive.

Mohammed Kudus against Antoine Semenyo in the Carabao Cup between West Ham and Bournemouth. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Four other top players out of the Black Stars squad

Beyond the Premier League duo, four other high-profile names also missed out.

Thomas Partey, fresh from his most consistent season with Arsenal, was not included despite his experience and ability to control games from deep.

Iñaki Williams, now captain of Athletic Club after over a decade of loyalty, also won’t feature.

Ghana’s defence takes a hit too, with Alexander Djiku left out. And in attack, Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana is another notable absentee.

While the absence of these stars will be felt, the door has swung open for others to step up.

Local-based players make Otto Addo's squad for Unity Cup

Four players from the domestic league have earned a call-up.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who has quietly grown into a dependable figure between the sticks, makes the squad again. Nations FC midfielder Razak Simpson gets the nod, too.

Joining them are Kamaradini Mamudu of Medeama SC and striker Kwame Opoku, whose performances for Asante Kotoko caught the eye of the national team handlers.

For these home-based players, it’s a golden chance to test themselves at a higher level — and possibly prove they belong in the setup long-term.

There’s a clear sense that Otto Addo is blending the familiar with the fresh, reintegrating players who’ve been on the fringes while offering opportunities to new faces.

The Black Stars will kick off their Unity Cup campaign on Wednesday, May 28, against arch-rivals Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London. A win will secure a spot in the final on Saturday, May 31, 2025, per Ghanafa.org.

Felix Afena-Gyan makes surprise return to Black Stars squad

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the surprise comeback of Felix Afena-Gyan to the Black Stars squad ahead of the Unity Cup.

The 22-year-old forward, who last featured for Ghana's senior national team almost three years ago, has been handed a fresh opportunity to impress on the international stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh