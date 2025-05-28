Lionel Messi was spotted beaming with joy as his son Ciro lifted the Dreams Cup trophy with Inter Miami's U7 academy team

The event took place at the Florida Blue Training Center, where Ciro and his teammates triumphed over Miami Crush with a 2-1 victory

Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, has been a constant source of support for his sons' budding football careers

Lionel Messi was all smiles as he watched his sons, Ciro and Thiago, celebrate winning Dreams Cup trophies with Inter Miami’s academy teams.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was present as the renowned youth tournament wrapped up over Memorial Day weekend in South Florida.

The tournament features some of the most promising young footballers from across the United States and around the globe.

Messi, accompanied by his wife Antonela, had every reason to celebrate as he watched the concluding moments of the 2025 Dreams Cup.

Winning trophies seems to run in the family, with both Ciro and Thiago lifting the coveted silverware.

Beaming with pride, Messi looked on as his sons and their excited teammates raised their trophies under the Florida sun.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Lionel Messi has remained a dedicated supporter of his sons’ rising football journeys.

Together with his partner, the Barcelona icon is often spotted on the sidelines, proudly celebrating their milestones.

Their success at the academy level is nothing new, and Ciro’s latest triumph only adds to the family’s expanding list of youth football achievements.

Whether Ciro and Thiago will one day follow in their father's legendary footsteps and rise to senior stardom remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Messi is set to return to MLS action on Wednesday as Inter Miami look to end a four-game winless streak against Montreal.

