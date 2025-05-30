Chelsea cruised to a 4-1 victory over Spanish side Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday, May 28

Cole Palmer delivered a standout second-half display to lead the Blues to their first trophy in three years

However, not all Chelsea players received medals from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin during the presentation ceremony

Romeo Lavia was noticeably absent from the Chelsea lineup receiving medals after their Conference League triumph on Wednesday, May 28.

The Blues staged a comeback to defeat Real Betis 4-1 at Wroclaw Stadium, becoming the first club to win all three major European club competitions.

Why Chelsea Star Didn’t Get Medal After Winning Conference League

Source: Getty Images

How Chelsea beat Real Betis to win Conference League

A dominant second-half display turned the tide for Chelsea after a shaky opening 45 minutes against Real Betis, sealing their season with silverware just days after clinching a Champions League return.

Cole Palmer led the comeback with two brilliant assists for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson, before Jadon Sancho curled in a beauty and Moises Caicedo fired home a powerful finish to complete the 4-1 rout.

The triumph sparked jubilant celebrations as the squad lifted their first trophy under the new ownership, with Reece James the lone remaining player from their 2021 Champions League-winning side.

However, during the medal presentation, Romeo Lavia stepped aside and did not collect a medal from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

Why Romeo Lavia didn't get Conference League medal

Lavia was ineligible to feature in the UEFA Conference League final, as he hadn’t been registered in Chelsea’s European squad.

Head coach Enzo Maresca had opted to leave him out earlier in the season while carefully managing his return from an injury-plagued spell in West London.

Even when UEFA allowed squad updates after the league phase, Lavia remained unregistered and therefore not officially eligible for a medal on the night.

Interestingly, this contrasts with Tottenham's Europa League celebrations last week, where unregistered players like Sergio Reguilón and Antonín Kinský received medals on the podium in Bilbao.

A mix-up in that ceremony initially saw key players like Heung-min Son and Cristian Romero miss out, but UEFA later supplied extra medals to resolve the issue. Given that UEFA awards 50 medals to the winning team for internal distribution, it’s very likely Lavia will still receive his in due course.

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea will have just 10 days off before returning to training to prepare for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues secured their spot in the tournament by winning the 2021 Champions League and will join Manchester City as England’s two representatives.

They are set to face Tunisian champions Esperance Tunis, Brazilian giants Flamengo, and another team yet to be confirmed following Leon’s disqualification, with the tournament running from June 15 to July 13 in the United States.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh