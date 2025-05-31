Prophet Ogyatanaa made a bold prophecy, predicting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would defeat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League

The French giants have navigated a difficult path to reach their first final since 2020, eliminating Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal along the way

Inter Milan booked their spot in the final after edging past Barcelona in two pulsating semi-final legs

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Ogyatanaa has delivered a bold prophecy ahead of the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The 70th edition of Europe's biggest club football spectacle takes place on Saturday, May 31, at the Allianz Arena, where the French champions will lock horns against Simone Inzaghi's side.

PSG vs Inter Milan: Prophet Picks Who Will Win Champions League Final

Source: Getty Images

PSG are chasing their first-ever Champions League crown, having knocked out Brest, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, whom they defeated 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, to book their spot in the final for the second time in six years.

Meanwhile, Inter are chasing their fourth European Cup/Champions League title and have reached their second final in three seasons, having battled past Feyenoord, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona in the knockout stage.

The Italian giants edged the Catalans 7-6 on aggregate in a dramatic semi-final clash.

Prophet names Champions League winner

In a shared video, Prophet Ogyatanaa declared that PSG would emerge victorious in the prestigious tournament.

During his prophecy, he stated:

“Inter Milan and PSG will go to the finals and PSG will eventually win the Champions League. I heard in the realms of the spirit that one who has never won it before will win it.”

As the match is set to be played on 31 May, his prediction remains in motion awaiting the outcome of the match.

The prophet also envisioned the match’s progression, predicting that PSG would score first. He warned that if the game extended into extra time, it would become significantly challenging.

“In the realms of the spirit, I saw a goal. PSG will score a goal first. The game will be difficult if it gets into extra time as I saw in the realms of the spirit,” he added.

When and where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 31, at 21:00 CET at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, home to Bayern Munich, with a capacity of 75,024.

This will be the stadium’s first Champions League final since 2012, when Chelsea famously defeated Bayern Munich on penalties. The Allianz Arena is also scheduled to host the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal in June, as well as the final.

Nigerian pastor's prophecy about UCL

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that a Nigerian pastor has made bold prophecies concerning this season’s UEFA Champions League.

He predicted a painful exit for Arsenal at the hands of PSG, tipping the French side to progress to the final, and went on to reveal the team he believes will lift the coveted trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh