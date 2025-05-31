A supercomputer has made a prediction of 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan

The French Champions eliminated English clubs Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal to reach their first final since 2020

Meanwhile, Inter Milan overcame Barcelona in two thrilling legs to book their second final appearance in three seasons

Opta’s supercomputer has made its prediction ahead of a blockbuster UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The mouth-watering encounter is set to take place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.

The 2024-25 campaign comes to a thrilling climax as two European heavyweights clash, each aiming to overcome past disappointments on the biggest stage.

PSG are still chasing their first Champions League title after falling short in the 2020 final, while Inter Milan hope to exorcise the ghosts of their 2023 defeat to Manchester City and recreate the glory of their 2010 triumph under Jose Mourinho.

How PSG reached the Champions League final

PSG produced a dominant display in the first leg of their semi-final against Arsenal, setting the tone for their progression to the final.

Despite facing intense pressure in the second leg, standout performances from Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Nuno Mendes helped them hold firm.

Arsenal looked poised for a comeback but failed to make their possession count, setting up a final showdown for PSG against a battle-hardened Inter Milan.

How Inter Milan reached Champions League final

Inter Milan battled past Barcelona in a thrilling semi-final tie packed with drama.

The Nerazzurri took 2-0 leads in both legs but were pegged back each time by a relentless Barca side, inspired by the brilliance of Lamine Yamal.

After a 3-3 draw in the first leg, Inter needed a late equaliser from Francesco Acerbi to force extra time in the second, where Davide Fratessi netted the decisive goal.

Inter advanced with a dramatic 7-6 aggregate win to reach their second final in three seasons.

Opta's supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Opta’s supercomputer has given PSG a 56.6% chance of lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy, while Inter Milan have a 43.4% shot at glory.

Luis Enrique's men are hoping to become the first French club to win the title since rivals Marseille triumphed in 1992/93.

This marks the first competitive clash between PSG and Inter, and only the second Champions League final to feature a French and Italian side.

While it’s PSG’s second appearance in the final, Inter are playing in their seventh.

