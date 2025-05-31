The 70th edition of the UEFA Champions League final takes center stage at the Allianz Arena in Munich this Saturday, as Paris Saint-Germain face off against Inter Milan in what promises to be a memorable clash of European heavyweights.

For PSG, the final represents an opportunity to finally secure the elusive Champions League title that has long been the primary ambition of the club's Qatari ownership.

Ranking the Top 5 Champions League Finals of All Time

Source: Getty Images

After years of heartbreak and near misses, the Parisians are on the cusp of making history.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, enter the final with a wealth of experience and European pedigree.

The Nerazzurri are chasing their fourth European title, having last lifted the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. This marks their second final appearance in just three years, after falling short to Manchester City in 2023.

With both sides stacked with talent and in strong form, the stage is set for a final that could break the trend of recent low-scoring showdowns. In fact, the last five finals have featured a combined total of just seven goals.

To better understand what this final could become, YEN.com.gh takes a look back at some of the most iconic Champions League (and European Cup) finals in history:

5. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich (1999)

Arguably the most dramatic finish in the history of the competition, Manchester United snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with two stoppage-time goals.

Trailing 1-0 from Mario Basler's early free-kick, United struggled for most of the game. But late substitutions from Sir Alex Ferguson turned the tide.

Teddy Sheringham equalised in the 91st minute, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner moments later, completing United’s famous treble.

4. Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (2014)

In the first Champions League final between two clubs from the same city, Atletico led for much of the game thanks to Diego Godin's header.

But Sergio Ramos scored a dramatic equaliser in the 93rd minute to force extra time. Real Madrid then overwhelmed their rivals with goals from Bale, Marcelo, and Ronaldo to secure their 10th European title.

3. AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona (1994)

Few gave Milan a chance due to injuries and suspensions, but they stunned Johan Cruyff’s heavily favoured Barcelona with a masterclass in tactical football.

Daniele Massaro scored twice in the first half, with Dejan Savicevic and Marcel Desailly adding further strikes in a dominant display that dismantled Barca's 'Dream Team'.

2. Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United (2011)

Often hailed as one of the best performances in a Champions League final, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona outplayed United from start to finish.

Goals from Pedro, Messi, and David Villa showcased the Catalans' fluid, mesmerising style of play.

Sir Alex Ferguson later called it the best team he had ever faced.

1. AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2005)

Known as the 'Miracle of Istanbul', Liverpool came from 3-0 down at halftime to equalise within six minutes in the second half.

Goals from Gerrard, Smicer, and Alonso sparked an astonishing comeback. Jerzy Dudek’s double save from Shevchenko and heroics in the penalty shootout sealed Liverpool's fifth European crown.

For PSG and Inter, creating a moment that rivals any of these classics will require grit, courage, and a bit of magic.

With everything on the line and football history waiting to be made, the 2025 UEFA Champions League final could well be the next legendary chapter in this storied competition.

