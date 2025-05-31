Ousmane Dembélé might finally be having his moment in football’s spotlight.

The French winger has surged to the front of the 2025 Ballon d’Or race after a masterclass performance helped Paris Saint-Germain lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in style.

Ousmane Dembélé celebrates after PSG scored in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Photo by Soccrates Images.

5-star PSG crash Inter Milan to win maiden Champions League

In a final held in Munich that will be remembered for its sheer dominance, PSG dismantled Inter Milan with a 5-0 thrashing, the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final since AC Milan blew away Barcelona in 1994.

Achraf Hakimi got the party started early, finishing off a brilliant team move in the 12th minute.

The momentum never shifted. Just eight minutes later, teenager Désiré Doué doubled the advantage, slotting home after a clever assist from Dembélé.

Inter tried to regroup after halftime, introducing fresh legs in a desperate attempt to slow the onslaught, but the gap in quality was undeniable.

Doué, playing with confidence beyond his years, found the net again, punishing a sluggish backline.

Then came Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with the fourth before substitute Senny Mayulu added the final flourish to seal a night of pure dominance.

PSG complete treble in style

Beyond the silverware, this was a defining moment in PSG's history.

The Parisian giants not only ended their long wait for Europe’s biggest prize, but also completed an unprecedented treble, winning the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, and now the Champions League in one remarkable season.

In doing so, they also became the first French team to conquer Europe since Olympique Marseille’s triumph in 1993, led by Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele.

Ousmane Dembele emerges Ballon d'Or favourite after Champions League win

But amidst the celebrations, one name echoed loudest. Ousmane Dembélé.

Fans across the football world were unanimous in their praise. The former Barcelona star, often plagued by injuries and inconsistency in the past, is now being touted as the rightful heir to the Ballon d’Or throne.

@UtdKobi didn’t mince words:

"Give Dembele his Ballon D’or."

@the_marcoliboy joined the chorus:

"Congratulations, Dembele, for winning the Ballon D’or."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"Dembele deserves the Ballon D’or more than any player at the moment."

@Asensii20 shared a sentiment many agreed with:

"Football owes Ousmane Dembele a Ballon d’Or."

And @UPYOURARSENAL04 summed it up with passion:

"None of the Salah nonsense, Dembele deserves the Ballon D'or. What a Footballer💯"

