Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, a well-known figure in both Ghanaian football and politics, has sadly passed away.

Though the cause of death hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources say he died after a brief illness on Saturday, May 31, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

Ade Coker made his mark in football administration when he served as Vice Chairman of the Ghana Football Association.

His time at the helm came during a defining era in the country’s football journey, where his presence and decisions left a lasting impact.

Beyond the world of sports, he was equally influential in politics. A strong member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker was known for speaking his mind on national matters and never shied away from expressing bold opinions.

His popularity among the party’s grassroots was undeniable.

He was first elected as Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC in 2009 and held the position for three terms.

In 2022, he lost his bid for re-election to Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, who currently holds the role.

Ade Coker’s death is a heavy blow to both the political and football communities.

He leaves behind a legacy of passionate service, fearless leadership, and unwavering commitment to Ghana’s progress — whether on the pitch or in public office.

Source: YEN.com.gh