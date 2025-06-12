Ghanaian international Lawrence Agyekum made an emotional return to Ashaiman on Monday, June 9

The former WAFA midfielder reconnected with his old friends while donating generously

He had earlier spent some downtime in Dubai after a gruelling football season with Cercle Brugge in Belgium

Black Stars midfielder Lawrence Agyekum recently made an emotional trip back to where it all began—his childhood neighbourhood of Ashaiman, a bustling suburb in Ghana’s capital.

The 21-year-old spent time with old friends and soaked in the vibrant energy of the Nii Amui Park, home to the famous Monday Special Games.

For Agyekum, this wasn’t just another visit. It was a journey back to his roots, filled with heartfelt moments and familiar faces.

Lawrence Agyekum returns to Ashaiman

Photos shared online captured the midfielder enjoying the local atmosphere, watching the kickabout that has become a weekly tradition in the area.

The Monday Special Games often attract attention, sometimes featuring local legends and big-name players.

At the end of the game, Agyekum made a touching gesture—he donated footballs and a jersey to the community.

It was a small but powerful way of giving back to the place that shaped his football dreams.

From Ashaiman to Europe: A rising star’s journey

Agyekum’s football story began on the dusty pitches of Ashaiman.

His talent was soon spotted, earning him a place at the West African Football Academy (WAFA), where he played in the Ghana Premier League.

His next stop was Austria, where he joined RB Salzburg. To gain more playing time, he was loaned to FC Liefering before heading to Belgium on another temporary deal with Cercle Brugge.

His performances impressed the club so much that they made the move permanent.

This past season was a busy one for the dynamic midfielder. According to Transfermarkt, Agyekum featured in 46 matches across all competitions for Cercle Brugge.

He found the back of the net three times and assisted two goals, playing a crucial role in helping the team avoid the drop.

His consistent displays didn’t go unnoticed. Cercle Brugge wasted no time in tying him down to a long-term deal, keeping him at the club until 2029, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

Making his mark with the Black Stars

After a gruelling club campaign, Agyekum was called up to represent Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup.

Though he sat out the Jollof Derby against Nigeria—a game the Black Stars lost—he featured in the third-place clash against Trinidad and Tobago.

It turned out to be a memorable night for the youngster. At Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, Agyekum scored his maiden goal for Ghana, contributing to a convincing 4-0 victory under the guidance of coach Otto Addo.

Lawrence Agyekum enjoys luxury getaway in Dubai

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawrence Agyekum has embraced full vacation vibes following the conclusion of the 2024/25 football season.

The Black Stars midfield talent was seen enjoying a lavish getaway aboard a luxury yacht in Dubai.

Images captured him relaxing under the sun, sailing across clear waters, and indulging in what many describe as the ultimate ‘soft life.’

