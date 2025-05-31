Former Inter Milan president Ernesto Pellegrini dies at 84 on the morning of the 2025 Champions League final

The legendary Pellegrini led Inter from 1984 to 1995, winning a Serie A title, two UEFA Cups, and a Supercoppa Italiana

He was a key architect behind the arrivals of stars like Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Inter Milan faced double heartbreak on Saturday as former president Ernesto Pellegrini passed away shortly before the Serie A club fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 Champions League final.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pellegrini died at 8 a.m., shortly before Inter faced PSG in a high-stakes encounter that ultimately saw the French side lift the trophy with a 5-0 win.

Ex-Inter Milan president Ernesto Pellegrini died on May 31, 2025 as Inter Milan lost the 2025 Champions League final to PSG in Munich. Image credit: Justin Setterfield, @KtoUmar, Photo by Carl Recine

Ernesto Pellegrini: A true legend goes home

Pellegrini served as president of Inter Milan from 1984 to 1995, overseeing one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history.

A native of Milan and a self-made entrepreneur, he took over the club from Ivanoe Fraizzoli and immediately set about assembling a squad capable of challenging at the highest level.

His leadership saw Inter claim a historic Serie A title in 1988–89, breaking points records and thrilling fans with their dominance.

His tenure also brought European success. Inter lifted the UEFA Cup twice during his presidency as the Serie A side clinched the trophy in 1991 and 1994, ending a 26-year drought on the continental stage.

The club also claimed the Supercoppa Italiana, cementing Pellegrini’s status as a transformative figure in Inter’s history.

Ernesto Pellegrini the architect of a star-studded Inter Milan era

Pellegrini’s era was marked by a series of high-profile signings that changed the trajectory of the club.

He was instrumental in bringing German legends Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to the San Siro to boost the club’s global profile.

The combination of on-field success and off-field vision made the ex-Inter capo a beloved figure among the Inter faithful.

Inter Milan honoured Ernesto Pellegrini

In 2020, Inter Milan honored Pellegrini’s contributions by inducting him into the club’s prestigious Hall of Fame, as seen on Daily Mail.

It was a fitting tribute for a man who dedicated more than a decade to elevating the club to new heights.

Ex-Inter Milan president Ernesto Pellegrini. Image credit: @FBiasin

Upon his passing, Inter released a heartfelt statement via its official website as tributes keep coming in from all quarters:

"President Ernesto Pellegrini has left us. For eleven years he led Inter with wisdom, honour and determination, leaving an indelible mark on the history of our Club. FC Internazionale Milano and all the Nerazzurri fans gather around his family."

Inter Milan lose 2025 Champions League final

May 31 was was doubly tragic for Inter Milan, with the death of ex-president Ernesto Pellegrini preceding their 3-0 defeat by PSG in the 2025 Champions League final, per the BBC.

Former Inter Milan player Hakimi Achraf put PSG ahead on 12 minutes with a enat finish from close range.

Desire Doue increased the tally eight minutes later before realizing a double midway through the second half.

Ex-Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratshelia and Senny Mayulu sealed the humiliation in the 73rd and 83rd minutes respectively as the French champions won 5-0 to secure their first-ever Champions League honour.

Mikel Arteta's support for PSG to win 2025 UCL final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mikel Arteta expressing confidence that PSG would claim the 2025 UEFA Champions League title.

The Arsenal boss made his remarks after his team were knocked out by Luis Enrique's side in the semi-finals of the competition.

The GunnerS lost 2-1 in Paris, with Thomas Partey returting to the Arsenal formation following his suspension in the first leg.

