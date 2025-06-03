David Coote was dismissed as a Premier League referee after videos showed him in misconduct and insulting Jürgen Klopp

Europe's football governing body UEFA then imposed a 16-month ban on Coote for conduct deemed damaging to football’s reputation

Coote has since started working as a parcel delivery driver for Evri near his home in Nottinghamshire

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Premier League referee David Coote, who was recently dismissed, has reportedly taken up work as a delivery driver.

Coote was once a respected EPL referee, but found himself at the center of controversy late last year after videos surfaced showing him in a less than professional light.

Ex-EPL referee David Coote during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield on November 09, 2024. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

The footage, which quickly went viral, showed David Coote in a shocking circumstance and making disparaging remarks about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

These incidents led to his dismissal from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in December, effectively ending his officiating career at the top level.

The PGMOL, responsible for managing referees in English professional football, deemed Coote’s conduct incompatible with the standards expected of a Premier League official, as featured by the BBC.

Ex-EPL Referee David Coote aregues with Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the EPL match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on November 09, 2024. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

This decision was reinforced when UEFA handed Coote a 16-month ban in February, condemning his actions as bringing the sport into disrepute and violating core principles of sportsmanship.

David Coote's life after EPL officiating

Since his exit from professional refereeing, David Coote has maintained a relatively low profile. However, a recent report seen on Daily Mail, have revealed an unexpected twist in his post-Premier League life.

Rather than retreating entirely from public view or pursuing roles connected to football, Coote has taken on a completely different job, working as a parcel delivery driver.

Spotted making deliveries for the courier company Evri near his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, Coote seems to have embraced this fresh start.

Footage captured by a couple’s doorbell camera showed him handing over a package, leaving the homeowners visibly surprised to see a figure once prominent in English football now in such a role.

Finding an honest source of income

In an interview, covered by Mail Sport, Coote spoke candidly about his current situation, emphasizing that he is focused on rebuilding his life.

“I’m just trying to make an honest living. I want to get on with my life. I’m trying to move forwards and regain a sense of responsibility and purpose. The job is keeping me busy and occupied, it’s not a new long-term career. I’m doing what I want to do, focusing on what’s important like spending more time with friends and family.'' Coote said.

The ex-Premier League official now working as a delivery man following his dismissal shows life's unpredictability.

David Coote fired after investigations

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the dismissal of Premier League referee David Coote, which generated lots of attention in December 2024.

Over the past few years, Premier League officials have been heavily questioned for controversial decisions, and Coote's misconduct was a major blow to the men in black.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh