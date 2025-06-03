Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana has been recognised as the PFA Community Champion at Southampton

The 23-year-old won the top prize for his humanitarian works at Southampton in the 2024/25 season

He has popped up in transfer discussions, with reports linking him to French Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes

Though the season may have ended on a low note for Southampton, one bright spot came in the form of Kamaldeen Sulemana’s off-the-pitch efforts.

The Ghanaian winger has been honoured with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Community Champion award for the 2024/25 season, recognising his meaningful work within the local community.

Kamaldeen Sulemana poses with his PFA Community Champions Award for the 2024/25 season. Photos by Steve Bardens/Getty Images and @SouthamptonFC/X.

Kamaldeen Sulemana named PFA Community Champion at Southampton

At a time when results on the field were hard to come by, Sulemana found another way to make an impact.

He consistently took part in events organised by the Saints Foundation, Southampton’s official charity, and his hands-on involvement set him apart from his teammates.

One notable moment was his visit to Oasis Academy Mayfield, where he spent time with students from various backgrounds.

What stood out wasn't just his presence but how he connected.

Sulemana tailored his interaction to meet each pupil where they were, speaking in ways that resonated with their different personalities and interests, according to Southampton's website.

On another day, he went the extra mile. After showing up at a local football competition, he decided to stay past his scheduled appearance.

Not only did he cheer on the players, but he waited until the final whistle to personally congratulate the winners and uplift the runners-up.

He made sure everyone left feeling seen, taking photos and offering kind words to everyone who approached.

Kamaldeen Sulemana praised for outstanding community impact

“Kamaldeen impressed our project staff with his commitment to the sessions and how well he adapted to engage meaningfully with participants,” said Sam Fulling, Managing Director of the Saints Foundation, per Ghanasoccernet.

He wasn’t the only one recognised. On the women’s side, 19-year-old Megan Collett, who plays as a right-back for Southampton’s women’s team, was also celebrated.

She returned to her former school, Redbridge Community College, giving students a rare opportunity to play alongside a professional while offering advice and encouragement throughout the session.

More about the Community Champion Awards

The Community Champion Awards, introduced by the PFA, aim to spotlight players who go above and beyond for their local communities.

Every club selects one standout figure each season, with presentations held at the end of the campaign to acknowledge their positive contributions.

PFA CEO Maheta Molango praised players across the board, noting how many continue to show responsibility and heart outside of football.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's performance in the 2024/25 season

While Kamaldeen’s influence was undeniable off the pitch, his performances on it didn’t yield the same success.

The 23-year-old managed two goals and three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Kamaldeen Sulemana glides with the ball during a Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Worse still, Southampton’s struggles led to relegation from the Premier League, capping off a difficult campaign.

Kamaldeen, Kudus visit Black Stars camp in London

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a surprise visit by Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana to the Black Stars camp in London.

Although the duo were left out of Otto Addo’s latest squad for the 2025 Unity Cup, they showed up to support their teammates, adding a feel-good moment to the camp.

