Daniel Kofi Kyereh visited the Black Stars camp in Stuttgart ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Germany

The injured midfielder, absent for nearly three seasons, received a warm welcome and marked his return to the national setup since December 2022

His visit boosted morale as the team prepares for the 18:45 GMT kickoff against Germany

SC Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh visited his Black Stars teammates in Stuttgart on Sunday ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Germany later tonight.

The 28-year-old, who has been sidelined by injury for nearly three seasons, received a warm welcome from the squad, with players greeting him with embraces.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh spotted with Black Stars squad ahead of Germany clash in Stuttgart

Source: Twitter

It marked his first return to the national team setup since December 2022, and his presence brought smiles all around, serving as a reminder of the quality the team has been missing.

Kyereh, who has earned 18 caps for Ghana since making his debut against Ethiopia in September 2021, remains closely connected to the Black Stars despite his prolonged absence.

His visit provided a morale boost and strengthened team spirit as Ghana prepare for a tough test against Germany.

Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 18:45 GMT.

The story of Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Kyereh first caught the attention of Ghanaians when he celebrated his maiden national call-up with unbridled joy after then-coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor named him in his squad.

At the time, he was plying his trade in the lower tiers of German football, but his quality shone through.

His humility, passion, and work rate quickly won over fans, who embraced him as one of their own.

Watch a compilation of Kyereh's stint with St Pauli:

Even in Ghana’s disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Kyereh stood tall.

Alongside Alexander Djiku, he was one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise dismal outing.

His consistency earned him a place in Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification journey, featuring in seven matches, including the decisive playoff against Nigeria.

The German-born midfielder's star seemed to be on the rise. First, his brilliance for Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli earned him a move to top-flight outfit SC Freiburg in June 2022.

It didn’t take long for him to make an impact. On October 1, 2022, he netted his first Bundesliga goal against Mainz, and just five days later, he found the back of the net in the Europa League against Nantes. That was his maiden goal in European competition.

He followed it up by playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the Black Stars.

Kofi-Kyereh's injury that changed everything

But fate had other plans. In February 2023, Kyereh tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a training session with Freiburg.

The injury sidelined him for the rest of the season and beyond. Although surgery was successful, the road to recovery proved gruelling, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

He missed several key moments for both club and country, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and subsequent World Cup qualifiers.

According to Transfermarkt, Kyereh has been out of action for nearly 975 days, enduring repeated setbacks that have delayed his return.

In July 2025, he suffered a relapse that required another surgery, extending his time on the sidelines.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh last played for Ghana on December 2, 2022 against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

His absence has been deeply felt. Former Freiburg coach Christian Streich once described him as “a player who makes football joyful,” while Ghanaian fans fondly remember his flair and drive from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

For Kyereh, recovery has become more than a physical process — it’s a test of faith and resilience.

Every rehabilitation session, every step toward full fitness, is a reminder of the love he still has for the game.

And as the days pass, fans continue to hope for the moment he steps back onto the pitch — to finish the story that injury tried to end.

In a previous A photo of Ghanaian player Daniel-Kofi Kyere wearing the jersey of Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has surfaced online.

The photo circulating online captured the renowned player continuing with his recovery training.

Inaki Williams to miss 2026 WCQ due to injury

In another unfortunate update, YEN.com.gh reported that Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams could miss Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup doubleheader this month.

His club coach, Ernesto Valverde, voiced concerns over the 31-year-old’s fitness after a bittersweet performance on Saturday, October 4.

Source: YEN.com.gh