Sammy Flex, the manager of Shatta Wale, has broken his silence after Stonebwoy claimed he is still not cool with the dancehall artist despite their hugging

In a video, he reacted to Stonebwoy's defensive allegations while giving his reasons why he cannot forgive Shatta, giving him a 48-hour ultimatum to provide evidence

The warning from Sammy Flex has triggered massive reactions from Shatta Movement fans, who flooded the comments section to blast the award-winning artist

The public relations manager of Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Stonebwoy to provide evidence after he made a serious allegation against his client during a recent interview.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has given Stonebwoy a 48-hour ultimatum to provide evidence over allegations about his mother. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 20, 2026, an event was organised to raise funds for the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign, which was attended by the two famous dancehall artists.

Unexpectedly, the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, demanded that they hug each other. Apparently, the Ghanaian presenter, Berla Mundi, played a role.

"Mr President says that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should hug on stage at this moment. This is a request from Mr President, so you can look at him. I'm not the one asking for it,” she said.

President Mahama, who was seated between Sports Minister Kofi Adams and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, clapped in anticipation of the hug.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale respected the request of Ghana's first gentleman and hugged, patting each other's backs.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Stonebwoy broke his silence about the hug, claiming the scene does not mean he is cool with Shatta Wale.

According to him, disrespecting and attacking others all in the name of marketing is just not acceptable because there are lots of ways to sell a brand without necessarily dragging the names of others.

He claimed his colleague Shatta Wale can not rain insults on his wife and mother, and thinks just a hug could bring the tension between them to a halt.

Stonebwoy claimed his late mother would be disappointed at him should he ignore all the disrespect from Shatta Wale and become cool with him.

“If I suddenly start smiling with Shatta Wale, my late mum will even unalive me,” he said.

The artist further added that the SM leader had accused him of eliminating his biological mother.

Unfortunately, it seems the allegations from Stonebwoy didn't sit well with the camp of Shatta Wale, as Sammy Flex shared a clapback video.

The Instagram video of Stonebwoy is below:

Sammy Flex reacts to Stonebwoy's allegation

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Sammy Flex blasted Stonebwoy for always bringing up the accusation that Shatta Wale had accused him of having a hand in his late mother's death.

According to the PR, the SM leader had allegedly debunked such claims on several occasions, but he keeps repeating the same claims.

Sammy Flex further gave Stonebwoy a 48-hour ultimatum to provide evidence to his claims, or he would face a defamation lawsuit.

The reaction of Shatta Wale's manager has triggered a stir on social media as SM fans have blasted Stonebwoy.

The TikTok video of Sammy Flex is below:

Reactions to Sammy Flex’s ultimatum

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Sammy Flex's ultimatum to Stonebwoy.

Mutala wrote:

“I have noticed that anytime Shatta has something good going on, Stonebwoy would go on the media and rant about him.”

Kwaku wrote:

“Stonebwoy should shut up. He is nowhere close to Shatta Wale.”

Emilia wrote:

“He doesn't have any evidence. He is always saying Shatta has done something to him.”

Victor wrote:

“He needs to be taken to court. Next time, he will respect Shatta.”

Stonebwoy causes a stir as he claims his hug with Shatta Wale cannot erase his years of disrespect towards his family. Image credit : Stonebwoy, The BBC Ghana, Shatta Wale

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale Donates $100k to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale donated $100,000 to support the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup preparations.

Addressing the audience after being called on stage to give a remark, Shatta Wale indicated that he was donating on behalf of his businesses, including Hotwav and Shaxi.

Source: YEN.com.gh