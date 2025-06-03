Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has shared an unforgettable moment during his brief stint at Real Madrid

The 42-year-old recalled how fatigue caused him to fall asleep in his first game for the Spanish giants 13 years ago

He is regarded as one of Ghana's best football exports, playing for European giants like Chelsea, AC Milan, and Madrid

Michael Essien has shared a candid memory from his early days at Real Madrid, reflecting on how exhaustion nearly got the better of him during his first match with the Spanish giants.

In August 2012, the Ghanaian midfielder made a late switch to Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Michael Essien's transfer to Real Madrid

His decision was heavily influenced by his strong bond with Jose Mourinho, who famously introduced him at a press conference by saying, “He’s my son.”

That transfer deadline day move meant Essien had barely settled in before he was called into action.

Just two days after arriving in Spain, he found himself on the bench for a La Liga clash against Sevilla.

Essien recalls nearly falling asleep on the bench in first Real Madrid game

The quick turnaround took a toll on the Ghanaian international, often referred to as the Bison.

Speaking in an interview with veteran broadcaster Fiifi Banson on Sporty FM, the former Black Stars star recounted how fatigue hit him hard that evening.

“My first game for Real Madrid was against Sevilla, it was two or three days after I joined the club. And Jose [Mourinho] took me to the game. The match was at 11.00pm. It was almost midnight. I was on the bench, falling asleep.”

Though he didn’t get any minutes that night, and Madrid lost 1-0, Essien would go on to play 35 matches across all competitions for Los Blancos.

He scored twice and registered one assist in his short spell, according to Transfermarkt.

After his spell in Madrid, the midfielder moved on from Chelsea to join AC Milan.

That marked the beginning of the final stretch of his career, with stops at Panathinaikos in Greece, Persib Bandung in Indonesia, and finally Sabail in Azerbaijan.

According to the Sun, Essien hung up his boots in 2020.

That same year, he transitioned into coaching, taking up a role with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland, where he continues to develop young talent.

While his journey spanned several countries, his most iconic chapter remains at Chelsea.

He joined the London club from Olympique Lyon in 2005 for a then-record fee of £24.4 million.

Over eight and a half seasons, he helped the Blues lift eight major trophies—including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League crown, and the League Cup.

Essien enjoys Black Stars game with his son

In a related piece, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien was seen in London enjoying Ghana’s match alongside his son.

The heartwarming moment between the former midfield star and his young look-alike quickly won fans over online.

One admirer captured the emotion of the scene, remarking, “Indeed, blood is thicker than water.”

