Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien was spotted in London watching the Black Stars with his son

Fans who chanced upon the lovely father-and-son moment could not help but admire the striking resemblance

One fan offered a poetic take on the video making the rounds, writing, "Indeed, blood is thicker than water"

Michael Essien, one of Ghana’s greatest football exports, was in the spotlight again—but this time, not on the pitch.

The former Chelsea star spent his weekend in London watching the Black Stars take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Michael Essien watched the Black Stars' Unity Cup clash against Trinidad in London with his son. Photo credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/Getty Images and kingfergusonsports/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Essien watches Black Stars dismantle Trinidad and Tobago in Unity Cup

The game took place at the GTech Community Stadium, where the national team bounced back in style following a narrow loss to Nigeria in the much-anticipated Jollof Derby.

Ghana came out firing, netting three goals in the first half through Jordan Ayew, Razak Simpson, and Mohammed Fuseini, per Pan Africa Football.

Lawrence Agyekum of Cercle Brugge then sealed the deal with a late strike, giving coach Otto Addo’s side a convincing finish to their tournament.

Essien's handsome son spotted watching Black Stars with him

But before the action heated up on the field, all eyes in the VIP section turned to a familiar figure—Michael Essien, seated beside Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kurt Okraku.

Joining the football legend was one of his sons. A video of the pair quickly made the rounds on TikTok.

What really caught people’s attention wasn’t just Essien’s presence; it was the uncanny resemblance between father and son.

Fans react to the striking resemblance between Essien and his son

Social media was flooded with comments, and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the best reactions:

Diana Frimpomaa wrote:

"Herrrr, what a resemblance."

Joseph Ayesi added:

"Striking resemblance. Aswear that's his son."

Dahlin Nii Nortey Noi ❤️ chimed in:

"He looks like him papa eii."

Alimatu Adams offered a poetic take:

"Indeed, blood is thicker than water. eei."

Paul Mensah Anku🤟🏽 joked:

"No DNA needed🔥🔥"

Lisa Gh kept it short and sweet:

"Herrr photocopy."

Essien opens up about his sons playing for Ghana

The Bison, now 42, shares two sons with his wife, Akosua Puni Essien. Back in 2019, he was asked whether either of the boys might follow in his football footsteps.

“I have two sons actually. Why not? Their father comes from Ghana. So they will play for Ghana,” he told South African-based iono.fm, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Michael Essien in action for Ghana against Italy in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

He was quick to add, however, that it’s still too early to predict:

“We have to wait and see. They are very young at the moment. And I don't even know if they want to play football. We just have to wait and see."

Essien reveals why he turned down Black Stars coaching job

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Michael Essien shared his reasons for rejecting an offer to join the Black Stars' coaching setup.

The 42-year-old was shortlisted for the assistant coach position under Otto Addo’s leadership but ultimately turned it down.

Nonetheless, many believe Essien remains a strong candidate for a potential coaching role with the national team in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh